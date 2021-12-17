Patrick Campbell of Munster is congratulated by team-mates after scoring his side's second try during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B match between Wasps and Munster. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

NINETEEN-year-old Patrick Campbell has kept his spot in the Munster team after his try scoring debut against Wasps last weekend.

However, all of the other newcomers have been left out by coach Johann van Graan who has recalled a host of players who were isolating last week.

John Hodnett keeps his spot at openside flanker, but Niall Scannell comes in for last week's man of the match Scott Buckley, John Ryan replaces James French, Jean Kleyn is in for Eoin O'Connor and Jack O'Donoghue takes the No 8 shirt from Daniel Okeke.

Ben Healy starts at out-half in place of the injured Joey Carbery who broke his elbow last week.

Otherwise, the starting XV is as you were for the visit of the French side whose are due into Shannon Airport later.

However, there are growing fears that French sides may not travel for this weekend's games for fear of testing positive while abroad and being forced to isolate for 10 days over Christmas.

Meetings between tournament organisers EPCR and the clubs are ongoing.

On the bench, Springbok power-house Jason Jenkins is in line for a debut, with van Graan opting for a 6/2 split of forwards and backs.

Last year's U-20 star Alex Kendellen is the sixth forward, with Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley and Keynan Knox covering front-row and Jack O'Sullivan a second back-row.

Ireland international Craig Casey and Jack Crowley are the two backs among the replacements.

Castres have made seven changes from last week's loss to Harlequins, with Bastien Guillemin coming on to the wing and Santiago Arata at scrum-half in the backline.

Up front, props Wayan de Benedettis and Wilfrid Hounkpatin come in to the side, Loic Jacquet captains the team from the second-row and Simon Meka and Kevin Kornath come into the back-row.

Munster: Patrick Campbell; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Jason Jenkins, Jack O’Sullivan, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Alex Kendellen.

Castres: Thomas Larregain; Bastien Guillemin, Thomas Combezou, Pierre Aguillon, Filipo Nakosi; Benjamin Urdapilleta, Santiago Arata Perrone; Wayan de Benedittis, Paula Ngauamo, Wilfrid Hounkpatin; Loic Jacquet (capt), Théo Hannoyer; Nick Champion de Crespigny, Simon Meka, Kevin Kornath.

Replacements: Brice Humbert, Julius Nostadt, Antoine Guillamon, Jack Whetton, Mateaki Kafatolu, Rory Kockott, Louis Le Brun, Antoine Zeghdar,

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)