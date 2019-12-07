Munster see off Saracens after error-strewn game in deluge settled by first-half O'Mahony try

The first increase in heat on Munster in this Heineken Champions Cup tie came with the halfway house Mark McCall visited to select his side. True, a tranche of top names were left out, but there was enough quality remaining to leave Johann van Graan clear that this could go south if his team didn't hit form.

Moreover they had to do it on a night that went from mild enough and windy to biblical stuff, a situation that developed after the break. In a game big on set-piece – some 42 in all, excluding the raft of reset scums - and short on line breaks, Munster hung on to win. Anything else would have been failure.

There was a bizarre finish to it all. With JJ Hanrahan thinking he had secured the points when kickng the ball off the field we went back for a revisit of Arno Botha short-arming replacement Nick Tomkins as the number eight broke off the back of a scrum. Romain Poite gave him red.

Saracens, in search of the draw, went for the corner – came up short and then lost the lineout. This time Hanrahan got the ball off the field without issue. Next Saturday in Barnet will be interesting.

The pity was that a decent game changed utterly with the weather, so the quality of the first half went down the pan. Munster were slow to start but looked decent when they got going, and were three points clear through Hanrahan when the breakthrough came. And it was first class. Again their launchpad was the front of the lineout and again they did it well enough to get width on the right hand side, and then keep Saracens under pressure on the way back. Two good carries got them wide on the left and Peter O'Mahony did very well taking it direct off Conor Murray to reach and score. Hanrahan did well too with the conversion, giving his side a 7-0 lead with just over half an hour gone.

Despite telling themselves that a successful exit was next on the agenda Munster found themselves under pressure from the restart, and when Niall Scannell was penalised close to his sticks everyone expected Ben Spencer to get through the wind and pull back three. He hit the post.

Still Munster couldn't clear the area though, and the video run-through will knock a few laughs out of Stephen Archer – who was getting on the wrong side of a few things – stopping a clearance kick from Chris Farrell with his head. Whatever, Peter O'Mahony was penalised in the ensuing scramble and this time Spencer stuck it over to make it 10-3.

It stayed that way until the break. En route downstairs to the changing room Mark McCall would have been consulting his colleagues on their chances of getting optimum return from the wind in the second period. For a team with such a strong kick/chase that kind of stuff is straightforward. They had frustrated Munster in the first half with two players left deep and a defensive line getting good speed to give the home team some hurry up.

The situation was complicated by the arrival late in the first half of rain, heavy enough to be a factor. It was the precursor to Storm Atiyah. It would only get worse.And what happened first? Peter O'Mahony spilled the drop off, and despite hammering successfully through a few good carries through Skelton, Itoje then knocked on when taking an ambitious pass off a wide ruck.

Three minutes later it was Skelton's turn as again Sarries retained the ball well through a rake of phases in Munster's 22 without looking like they would open them up. This time Munster managed to work their way into the black half of the field but even when they were able to turn the ball over the job of keeping it was a killer.

So knock-ons were greeted like penalties by the almost full house. In which case Rotimi Segun spilling a misdirected kick ahead by Andrew Conway got a massive cheer. It gave Munster a valuable position, roughly 30 metres out and with two sides to attack. It came to nothing.

And again when replacement scrumhalf Ben Whiteley was barely on the field but he lost control of the ball at the back of a ruck and he nudged it back to kick clear. Munster scrum 20 metres out, and as they worked their way around the corner a penalty would have been as welcome as the higher priced try. But unless they were going to pick and jam -it would have been reasonable – then holding the ball was the challenge. As it turned out they lost it.

A decision for in-from-the-side at the next breakdown gave them the chance to start over however: Hanrahan to touch; a retaken lineout – they were blessed - but then they lost it again, whereupon they had to sweat over that final lineout. They looked very relieved to leave the scene.

Munster: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, R Scannell, K Earls; JJ Hanrahan, C Murray; J Cronin. N Scannell (K O'Byrne 80), S Archer (J Ryan 55), J Kleyn (F Wycherley 62), B Holland, T Beirne (J O'Donoghue 62), CJ Stander (A Botha 69), P O'Mahony (capt)

Saracens: M Gallagher; R Segun (M Malins 62), A Lozowski (N Tomkins 64), B Barritt (capt), A Lewington; M Vunipola, B Spencer (T Whiteley 69); R Barrington (R Carre 54) J Singleton, T Lamositele (J Ibuanokpe 64), W Skelton (J Kpoku 64), M Itoje, N Isiekwe, J Wray, B Earl

Referee: R Poite (France)

Scorers: Munster 10 (P O'Mahony try; JJ Hanrahan pen, con) Saracens 3 (B Spencer pen)

