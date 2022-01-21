Thomond Park's capacity has been increased to 16,000 for their Champions Cup clash with Wasps. Image credit: Sportsfile.

MUNSTER hope to welcome 16,000 fans to Thomond Park on Sunday afternoon after the government gave the green light for the return of capacity stadia.

A full house for the final Heineken Champions Cup pool clash against Wasps is beyond the province given the tight turnaround, but they will increase their capacity from the planned 5,000 with tickets with initial tickets going to season ticket holders and Munster Supporters Club members, before tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster from 1pm on Saturday.

"The capacity will be capped at this figure due to the short turnaround and limited operations in place for Sunday’s game. We appreciate the wider understanding on this front," a Munster statement read.

Today's news is a major boost to Irish rugby, with the IRFU welcoming the decision that will allow it to sell out Ireland's three home Six Nations games against Wales, Italy and Scotland in the next two months.

The majority of the union's income is derived from revenue generated at home internationals and the prospect of full houses is a real boon to new chief executive Kevin Potts and the bean counters at Lansdowne Road.

Last year, the union reported a deficit of €10m and the full houses should set the organisation firmly on the recovery trail.

"The IRFU welcomes the decision by Government to lift restrictions on attendance at outdoor events," the union statement read.

"Throughout the pandemic, the Government has been committed to sport and we thank them, particularly Minsters Martin and Chambers and all of our colleagues at Sport Ireland. We also thank Aviva Stadium Director, Martin Murphy, for acting as Chair of the working group that represents the GAA, FAI and the IRFU, and for all his work to deliver our programme of events at Aviva Stadium.

"Ticket allocations for upcoming Guinness Six Nations games have been advised to our provinces and they will distribute them onwards to clubs and schools in time for the visit of Wales, in just two weeks.

"All other Patrons, including five and ten year ticket holders, will be contacted by the IRFU next week, with details on how to access their tickets.

"Following distribution to clubs and communication with Patrons, we will then advise Supporters Club members on any possible availability.

"The IRFU looks forward to welcoming our clubs, schools, sponsors, patrons and supporters from Wales, Italy and Scotland, back to Aviva Stadium for an exciting 2022 Guinness Six Nations."