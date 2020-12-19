Munster roll back the years with barnstorming comeback victory at Clermont

Damian de Allende of Munster during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B win over Clermont Auvergne at Stade Marcel-Michelin in Clermont-Ferrand, France. Photo: Julien Poupart/Sportsfile

An old-fashioned Munster miracle at the Stade Marcel Michelin. Johann van Graan came from 19 points down to beat Clermont in a performance to match any from the province's storied history.

The turnaround was summed up by the performance of 21-year-old loosehead prop Josh Wycherley who looked in trouble early on in his European debut, but whose last act after 77 minutes was winning the scrum penalty that led to Kevin O’Byrne’s all-important third try that denied the hosts a second bonus point.

In this quarter-final points race, it could prove a key try but the fact that a team who scored four tries in the opening 25 minutes were eight points down at the end was a remarkable one with JJ Hanrahan kicking 24 points in an excellent display.

They still have work to do to get to the last eight, but the confidence they’ll draw from both their will-to-win and the way they cleverly crafted this win will stand to them for a long time to come.

Things had looked so bleak in that first-half. Peter O’Mahony won the toss and opted to receive the kick-off, Keith Earls and Gavin Coombes went for the same ball and, within 26 seconds of the start, Alivereti Raka was touching down after Peceli Yato had swatted both Coombes and Earls aside before finding the winger on his shoulder.

Camille Lopes converted and, while Hanrahan pulled back a penalty, the brilliant Fijian Yato kept causing problems and Shane Daly’s deliberate knock-on led to a double whammy as he was sent to the sin-bin and ref Matt Carley headed for the posts to award a penalty try.

Again, Hanrahan responded with a monster penalty from half-way that hit the bar on the way over.

Still, the blue waves kept coming and only some incredible defensive work from CJ Stander and Tadhg Beirne stopped Yato scoring his side’s third try in 12 minutes as they combined to hold him up over the line.

Not that they had to wait long. Rabah Slimani eviscerated Wycherley at the scrum to earn a penalty. Lopes kicked to touch and from the lineout the home side moved the ball wide and Raka’s long pass found Damien Penaud in space and he did the rest.

Again, Munster responded Yato did well to deny Jean Kleyn just as he reached out to score. Hanrahan narrowed the gap from the tee again as Daly returned, but another botched kick off reception put the visitors under pressure and, when Earls spilled the ball and Beirne strayed offside, Clermont went to the corner and scored from a dominant maul.

Hooker Etienne Fourcade’s try secured the bonus point after just 24 minutes. It looked like curtains for Munster, instead they knuckled down.

A ruck penalty conceded by George Moala handed them field position and they launched Coombes off the back of their lineout. A clever O’Mahony pass found Mike Haley and the full-back scored with Hanrahan adding the extras.

Penaud brilliantly denied Munster a 5m lineout as Hanrahan went for everything with a touch-finding penalty but the home side’s discipline continued to give the Irish side chances.

They went in 28-16 down at the bench but Hanrahan narrowed the gap with a penalty after half-time.

Wycherley then won one back from Slimani and Munster launched a powerful maul that earned a penalty, but Hanrahan kicked it dead.

Still, they came and the out-half made up for his error by slotting a penalty after Earls and de Allende made big gains off an attacking scrum.

That left Munster six behind and they were all over their hosts. When Judicael Cancoriet hit Marshall with a no arm tackle and was sent to the sin-bin Hanrahan brought it back to three.

Coombes handed the initiative back by not rolling away and Lopez scored Clermont’s first points in almost 40 minutes.

Munster built again, but a John Ryan knock-on released the pressure valve and they couldn’t make their numerical advantage count.

Still, Clermont’s discipline under pressure was poor and Marshall almost got in from the back of a dominant maul only to put an elbow in touch.

Beirne stole the lineout and was taken out in the air by Thibaud Lanen and he was sent for 10 mins on the sideline.

O’Mahony got Hanrahan to kick to the corner and this time they wouldn’t be denied as the forwards executed a clever switch-maul play and Stander touched down from the base.

The Kerryman’s conversion put his side in front for the first time with nine minutes remaining and the men in red kept their foot down with Stander earning a scrum with a choke tackle on Adrien Pelissie.

When Josh Wycherley followed up by winning the scrum penalty it summed the turnaround up. Hanrahan went to the corner and O’Byrne powered over after a brilliant Jack O’Donoghue carry off the back of the lineout.

Hanrahan converted to keep his perfect night off the tee intact and deny Clermont that second point.

The hosts were left stunned. It was that kind of night.

Scorers: Clermont Raka, Penaud, Fourcade try each, pen try, Lopes 4 cons, 1 pen; Munster: Haley, Stander, K O’Byrne try each; Hanrahan 6 pens, 3 cons;

Clermont: K Matsushima; D Penaud, JP Barraque, G Moala, A Raka; C Lopez (capt), S Bezy (M Parra 73); P Ravai (E Falgoux 55), E Fourcade (A Pelissie 73), R Slimani (S Falatea 57); P Jedrisiak (E Annandale 79), P Yato; J Cancoriet (T Veredamu 79), F Lee, C Lanen (T Lanen 50).

Munster: M Haley; K Earls, C Farrell, D de Allende, S Daly; JJ Hanrahan (R Scannell 81), C Murray (C Casey 64); J Wycherley, R Marshall (K O’Byrne 73), S Archer (J Ryan 57); J Kleyn (F Wycherley 56), T Beirne; G Coombes (J O’Donoghue 64), CJ Stander, P O'Mahony (capt) (B Holland 72).

Referee: M Carley (England)

