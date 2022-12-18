Munster reignite Champions Cup campaign with battling win at Northampton

Munster's Calvin Nash is tackled by Alex Mitchell, left, and Fin Smith of Northampton Saints during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B match at Franklin's Gardens in Northampton, England. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

No sign of the man in the red suit a week out from the big day, but nevertheless, Christmas came early for Munster at Franklin's Gardens, as a hard-fought victory over Northampton reignited their Heineken Champions Cup campaign.

Tempers frayed in what was a feisty festive clash, with four yellow cards dished out, three of them to Munster.

This might be a new era for Munster, yet they showed plenty of the dogged spirit of old to come away from the East Midlands with a precious win that may well end Saints' interest in the tournament for next month's return leg in Thomond Park.

By the break, it looked as though Munster had it within them to kick on and chase the bonus point, but with temperature reaching zero degrees, and with the rain bucketing down, the second-half descended into a scrap, which Graham Rowntree's men ultimately won.

Munster's key men came up with crucial moments when their team needed them most. Peter O'Mahony and Tadhg Beirne were immense, as were Jean Kleyn and Gavin Coombes, while Antoine Frisch was outstanding in defence.

It has been a tricky couple of months for Coombes after being dropped from the Ireland squad, but the powerful No 8 delivered a timely reminder of his quality here, with his two first-half tries setting Munster on their way. Remarkably there were no points scored by either side in the second-half.

So much of that was down to Munster's guts and determination in what was a hugely pleasing day for Denis Leamy's defence, which kept a dangerous attacking side tryless in their own back-yard.

We got an early glimpse of what Jack Crowley offers at inside centre, as he stepped up as first-receiver, made a half-break and then threw a nice offload to keep the attack flowing.

Marking his return to the starting team following a spell out through injury, Keith Earls looked sharp and the manner in which he linked with Frisch bodes well for Munster going forward.

The visitors settled well and asked plenty of questions of the Saints defence but they lacked a clinical edge until Coombes stepped up to the mark.

The Skibbereen man's first try actually came about on the back of a Crowley knock-on deep inside the Northampton 22, but when the hosts conceded a free-kick from the resulting scrum, Munster cranked up the pressure.

Niall Scannell took the tap-and-go, with Coombes seemingly getting over the line only for the referee to rule that a try hadn't been scored. Back we came for a Munster penalty, with Scannell going with the same routine. This time it paid dividends, as there was no doubt about Coombes' finish.

Carbery's conversion put his side into a 7-0 lead after 12 minutes, but Saints, who were dealt a blow before kick-off when their England international Courtney Lawes was ruled out through injury, quickly hit back courtesy of a Finn Smith penalty.

Frisch came up with a vital jackal penalty to ease the pressure before Carbery extended Munster's lead with a second penalty, only for the out-half to give the three points back after he blocked George Furbank off the ball, which allowed Smith to knock over the kick in front.

Munster had issues with their lineout but when they required their set-piece to fire, it didn't let them down inside the Saints 22. O'Mahony won the ball and passed to Beirne at the tail, and he in turn popped it off for the on-running Coombes, who was never going to be stopped from that range.

It was a brilliantly executed training ground move, and as Carbery added the extras for good measure, a commanding 17-6 lead at the break was no more than Munster deserved.

Munster picked up where they left off after the restart but Calvin Nash had to show a clean pair of heels to make a superb cover tackle from a Saints counter-attack.

That sparked the hosts into life, with Jack O'Donoghue coming up with a vital turnover penalty before all hell broke loose off the ball. A 30-man brawl ensued and at the end of it all, O'Donoghue and Saints skipper Lewis Ludlam were shown yellow cards. Billy Proctor was blessed to avoid being punished for launching himself at Earls.

Craig Casey, only just on the pitch, followed the pair into the bin after he tackled James Ramm in the air. The Munster scrum-half could have no complaints.

Playing with 13 men against Northampton's 14, Munster were clinging on until O'Mahony came up with a trademark lineout steal five-metres from his own line.

Beirne repeated the trick a couple of minutes later before Casey's return briefly made it 15 on 15 again, as Carbery was next to be shown yellow, this time for being offside.

Munster were defending for their lives and to their credit they were somehow coming up with all the answers. A scrum under their own posts looked like the ideal platform for Northampton to make the most of their numerical advantage, but Frisch produced another huge defensive play to force the turnover.

Northampton continued to pile on the pressure, but the resolute defence refused to budge, Coombes the latest to produce a vital turnover to ensure that it is Munster, and not the Saints, who go marching on.

Northampton Saints: G Furbank; J Ramm, M Proctor (F Dingwall 66), R Hutchinson, T Freeman; F Smith (C Skosan 78), A Mitchell; A Waller (E Iyogun 58), S Matavesi (M Haywood 71), E Painter (A Petch 52); L Salakaia-Loto, D Ribbans; A Scott-Young (A Hinkley, 75), L Ludlum (capt), J Augustus (A Moon 66).

Munster: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, J Crowley (R Scannell 54), K Earls (S Daly 75); J Carbery, C Murray (C Casey 49); J Loughman (D Kilcoyne 49), N Scannell (D Barron 55), J Ryan (R Salanoa 75); J Kleyn (J Hodnett 70), T Beirne; J O’Donoghue, P O’Mahony (capt) (A Kendellen 75), G Coombes.

Referee: PB Nuchy (France).