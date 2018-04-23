The nature of yesterday's 27-22 defeat in Bordeaux will hurt the Munster players the most. Here's how they rated at the Stade Chaban-Delmas.

Munster player ratings: Just four players score more than 5/10 on disappointing day for the province

Andrew Conway

Continued to try and take the game to Racing as he regularly offered himself as an option in the line. He was rewarded for his persistence late on with a well-taken consolation try - 6 Keith Earls

Starved of possession for the most part, the Moyross native endured a frustrating afternoon. Worked incredibly hard to make it back for the game but he rarely got to show his undoubted class -5 Sam Arnold

Conceded an early penalty which wouldn’t have helped his nerves, but his commitment to the cause could not be faulted as he tackled hard and carried relentlessly against much bigger men - 6 Rory Scannell

One of Munster’s most consistent performers wasn’t at his usual effective best as he seemed to feel the effect of the nervousness that plagued his side in the early stages - 5 Alex Wootton

A big call to get the nod ahead of Simon Zebo, the winger struggled defensively and missed a poor tackle on Teddy Thomas for his first try. Will be all the better for the tough experience -5

Ian Keatley

A tough day at the office for a man who has bounced back from tough times in the past. Failed to control the game, missed a kick to touch and generally looked very nervy - 4 Conor Murray When he is losing his cool, you know Munster are in trouble. An uncharacteristically quiet start, his influence grew as the game went on but not near enough to stem the Racing tide - 6

Dave Kilcoyne

Solid at scrum time, and won a fine penalty against the head with a huge shove, but his impact in the loose was far below what was expected of him at this level -5 Niall Scannell The lineout malfunctioned badly and he must take his fair share of the blame for that. Like his front-row partners, was hauled off just three minutes into the second half - 5

Stephen Archer Mr Reliable at scrum time, but outside of that, he struggled to have any meaningful impact. Must try to add more strings to his bow - 5 Jean Kleyn

Has set high standards for himself, but was no where near his best here. Donnacha Ryan got the better of him to rub salt into the considerable wounds - 5 Billy Holland Like Scannell, must shoulder the blame for the lineout being a shambles. Five carries summed up his subdued afternoon -5

Peter O’Mahony Another semi-final defeat for the skipper who is fed up of learning lessons. Needed cool heads in the heat but he couldn’t rally the troops - 5 Jack O'Donoghue

Worked his socks off but found the going tough against an aggressive Racing back-row. Best position remains blindside flanker or No 8, not openside - 6 CJ Stander Topped the carries chart again (23) but only made 31 metres. Conceded a sloppy penalty that he will be furious about. Another who fell well short of his top form -5

Bench Impact Seven of the eight subs were on by the hour mark, as they were asked to rescue the sinking ship. Simon Zebo was lively when he came on and scored a try, as did Rhys Marshall, but the damage had already been done in the first half. JJ Hanrahan looked to mix it up but couldn’t really stamp his authority on proceedings, while Robin Copeland added something different - 6 Johann van Graan

Made a big call to drop Zebo and it backfired. His defensive systems went to pieces went it mattered most, but he will improve with time - 5

Online Editors