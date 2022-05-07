Munster pay harsh penalty as Toulouse show why they’re European champions

On a beautiful sunny day in south Dublin, hosting a great occasion in this storied competition, you would have settled for two out of three if the game didn’t quite match up. It did more than that.

Two teams came to play, and when they possess the skills to make it work even casual fans can understand why this brutal sport can sometimes be a thing of beauty.

The cherry on top was the extra time and goal-kicking shoot-out — tries scored was the first criterion to decide the outcome after extra time and the teams were level there as well. Sure why not? Nobody in the crowd of 40,476 was going anywhere.

The chances were none of them had ever witnessed first hand a game settled by accuracy off the tee, some two hours after it all started. True, it’s manufactured and cruel but gets the job done and is fair to all concerned.

For for the first time in a riveting contest the atmosphere changed to plain odd when the shoot-out was called off early, with Munster two from five and Toulouse uncatchable on four from four. The winners looked too exhausted to celebrate, and, to their credit, as concerned with consoling the losers as cheering their own success. Given what they have been through here they are already on the back foot for the semi-final next weekend.

Munster will make use of the time off but were desperate to be back on duty. It was hard especially on Ben Healy, who missed his two shots, and Conor Murray who missed his second. They did very little wrong all afternoon.

If things had played slightly differently Healy would have been the hero for with the clock showing 80 minutes and referee Luke Pearce breaking Toulouse’s momentum with a penalty to Munster you immediately thought of him — and his big boot.

He had come on for Mike Haley only eight minutes earlier, a timely replacement, and from 60-something metres he went very close to ending the game there and then.

Instead we went into those two bizarre periods of 10 minutes where a new game of chess presented itself to two exhausted teams. If like Healy you were fresh as a daisy then your value went through the roof — perfectly illustrated by the immediate impact of Thomas Ahern.

There is nothing as cautious in rugby as extra time. No one has any interest in playing any rugby, but acute interest in not making a mistake and staying as far away from their own sticks as possible. In times like that poor decisions are made. Here it was one each.

With a couple of minutes remaining Toulouse had managed real momentum — the only sequence from either side in the extra period — but just when they were making headway in the Munster 22 they pulled it back to Thomas Ramos who made a hames of his drop goal attempt.

By way of levelling it up Munster did the same thing at the far end with time almost up. Instead of running through a few phases and getting a penalty or a better opening for a drop goal they went straight for the drop goal option, which Healy missed narrowly. He will have a lot on his mind now.

There won’t be much satisfaction in the red zone that Munster played very well and their key men stood up. Peter O’Mahony was a huge influence, with four big steals — three of them in his own 22 with Toulouse on the charge. Murray too had a fine game, as did Simon Zebo.

They looked to have done it the hard way too. When Matthis Lebel dotted the ball down in an ocean of space on 27 minutes, with a brilliant last pass from Ramos who added the extras, the French had a 14-7 lead. It felt like decisive moment. What followed only emphasised the way the game was going: away from the home team.

Sometimes when you go on a run of mishaps or mistakes it serves to reinforce the message that this is not going to be your day.

Significantly it started with Mike Haley, in the form of his life, spilling a ball that should have been glued to his palm.

The launchpad for a change was perfect, with a solid scrum and an accurate looking strike play until the fullback put it to ground.

It was followed by Carbery knocking on a ball that presented itself over the back of a lineout, and then to put the tin hat on it the excellent Damian de Allende chipped in behind the Toulouse defence — a go-to play for Munster in the wide channels — only to see it float over the touchline. Quite the hat-trick.

And yet they had the composure to work their way back into it with a Keith Earls try, nailed from the touchline by Carbery.

Whatever was going on at the scrum Munster refused to let it seep into the rest of their game.

But they couldn’t fix those issues in the scrum, and time and again Toulouse used it to ram the point home.

Having turned over 14-14 at the break Munster took control of the third quarter, starting with a try from Haley just two minutes after Carbery had pulled a penalty wide.

That was the high point. When Rory Arnold flipped and drove Zebo into the turf five minutes later there wasn’t a man, woman or child in red who didn’t want Pearce to pull from his back pocket a card that perfectly matched their shirts.

They had to make do with yellow and while the second row was off, Munster kept the pressure on with a Carbery penalty just before the hour for a 24-14 lead.

But Toulouse are not the kings of this competition for nothing. A second try from Label changed the picture and a Ramos penalty pointed the game towards extra time.

Scorers - Munster: A Kendellen, K Earls, M Haley try each; J Carbery pen, con 3; Toulouse: R Ntamack try, M Lebel 2 tries; T Ramos pen, 3 cons.

Shootout - Toulouse: 4/4 (A Dupont 2, T Ramos, R Ntamack 1 each). Munster: 2/5 (C Murray, J Carbery 1 each).

Munster: M Haley (B Healy 72); K Earls, C Farrell, D de Allende, S Zebo (C Murray 97); J Carbery, C Murray (C Casey 60); J Wycherley (J Loughman 55), N Scannell (D Barron 55), S Archer (J Ryan 51), J Kleyn (J Jenkins 60), F Wycherley (T Ahern 72), P O’Mahony (capt)(J Daly 65), J O’Donoghue, A Kendellen.

Toulouse: T Ramos; D Delibes (M Medard 44; P Foutssac 72), P Fouyssac (B Germain 64), P Ahki, M Lebel; R Ntamack, A Dupont; R Neti (C Baille 47), J Marchand (capt),(P Mauvaka 47) D Aldegheri (D Ainu’u 51), R Arnold (yc 51-61), E Meafou, R Elstadt (A Jelonch 47), F Cros, T Flament.

Referee: L Pearce (England)