Munster off to winning start but might rue missed chances in Champions Cup points race

Everyone is still working out the nuances of the new format of this year’s Heineken Champions Cup and Munster, the masters of the old pool stages, looked a little slow on the uptake at Thomond Park this evening.

They beat Harlequins to get their campaign off to a winning start, but their failure to pick up a home bonus point against a team whose entire back-row spent 10 minutes each in the sin-bin looks like a big missed opportunity.

That’s because Johann van Graan’s men are effectively in a points race with 11 other teams to secure one of four quarter-final berths.

Five of those, including next week's opponents Clermont, champions Exeter, Racing 92, Toulouse and Lyon secured winning bonus points this weekend.

They now need results in their next two games away and home to Clermont either side of Christmas.

The Londoners proved a stubborn opposition in tough conditions, forcing them to kick penalties they might have put into the corner as they spurned a couple of gilt-edged chances to compound things.

Still, the win keeps them firmly in the hunt and with Tadhg Beirne in stunning form, Gavin Coombes looking the part on his debut and their young guns Ben Healy and Craig Casey impressing off the bench they have something to build on as they prepare for France.

JJ Hanrahan opened the scoring after 13 minutes when Joe Marler coughed up a needless penalty, but a try-scoring chance came and went when Conor Murray spilled the ball after Andrew Conway won the out-half’s clever kick.

Mike Haley almost got over in the corner but knocked on in Marcus Smith’s tackle after strong build-up play from Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony and James Cronin.

Referee Pascal Gauzere was playing advantage, but Hanrahan spurned the chance to keep the pressure on as he kicked the penalty dead.

After dominating the opening quarter, the home side lost their way a little after that and had a couple of narrow escapes.

Smith missed two penalties, while Alex Dombrandt thought he’d scored the game’s first try but a video review showed that Cadan Murley’s pass to Ben Tapuai was forward after the winger had left Andrew Conway in his wake.

That stirred Munster who finished the half strong, but only had three more points to show for their dominance.

Hanrahan secured those thanks to excellent ruck work by James Cronin, but he missed the chance to make it 9-0 on the stroke of half-time as he failed to punish James Chisholm coming in from the side on the back of a superb Beirne break.

Still, the flanker’s yellow card meant the Reds were facing 14 men for the first eight minutes of the second-half but they couldn’t make it pay as a sloppy lineout throw from Kevin O’Byrne was followed by a loose Haley pass that Murray knocked on.

Those mistakes were then compounded by s needless penalty concession and, when Care tapped the penalty, Stephen Archer played him offside and was sent to the sin-bin.

Quins went to the corner to try and punish them, but a superb Damian de Allende turnover was followed by another piece of Beirne brilliance as the Kildare man launched a left-footed howitzer deep into the opposition half and forced Mike Brown into a hurried clearance.

Munster followed it up with a clever Murray kick and when Care stepped across and took the chasing Keith Earls out, they finally had the field position to strike and, when Will Evans pulled down the driving maul Gauzere headed towards the posts and sent the flanker to the sin-bin.

With 14 on 14, Harlequins attempted to hit back and with winger Nathan Earle looking dangerous they forced a penalty from O’Mahony and went to the corner. After a couple of in-field carries, Care threw a loopy pass out to Murley who slipped past Conway as if he wasn’t there to score.

Smith reduced the deficit to six points with the conversion and Johann van Graan sent Ben Healy in to steer the ship home.

Dombrandt was so keen to welcome the Tipperary native to the game that he smashed him with a late, no-arms shot and he became the third Harlequin to see yellow.

Healy punished him with a rocket from inside his own half to make it a nine-point game.

Another brainless late tackle on the young out-half, this time from Marler, allowed him to move Munster into position but again they botched their lineout execution and let the chance pass.

Quins continued to be obliging guests, Smith needlessly tackled Craig Casey in the air and this time the men in red made their advantage count as Gavin Coombes capped an excellent European debut by brushing off a couple of tacklers to score.

Healy missed the conversion, but Munster had nine minutes to find the two tries they needed.

Instead, they just couldn’t break clear of the Londoners and face a tough battle to get to the quarter-finals from here.

Munster: M Haley; A Conway (R Scannell 75), C Farrell, D de Allende, K Earls; JJ Hanrahan (B Healy 59), C Murray (C Casey 65); J Cronin (J Wycherley 70), K O'Byrne (R Marshall 61), S Archer (J Ryan 65); J Kleyn (F Wycherley 61) T Beirne, G Coombes, P O'Mahony (capt), CJ Stander (J O’Donoghue 65).

Harlequins: M Brown (R Chisholm 55); N Earle, J Lang, B Tapuai, C Murley (W Edwards 68); M Smith, D Care (S Steele 65); J Marler (S Garcia Botta 73), S Baldwin (E Elia 73), W Lou, H Tizard, G Young, J Chisholm (T Lawday 65), W Evans, A Dombrandt (capt) .

Referee: P Gauzere (France).

Online Editors