| -1.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Munster need to stick with Rowntree and Co – They’re going in the right direction

Tony Ward

Rowntree Expand
Joy to watch: Toulouse's Antoine Dupont. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Rowntree

Rowntree

Joy to watch: Toulouse's Antoine Dupont. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Joy to watch: Toulouse's Antoine Dupont. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

/

Rowntree

You can call me old-school but I’d like to think it’s a reflection of the way I was brought up. So when I listen to a head coach say, “I don’t think we will fall back into our old ways”, I want to believe him.

Graham Rowntree may be only learning the ropes in the hot seat at Munster but yesterday, despite defeat in fog-bound Thomond Park, it was clear that as a developing squad they haven’t.

Related Content

Joey Carbery and Jack Crowley of Munster after their side's defeat

Munster Rugby

‘You’ve got to deal with their power’ – Munster coach Graham Rowntree laments loss and targets Northampton response

MUNSTER coach Graham Rowntree says his team need to get better at dealing with the power surge Toulouse brought to Thomond Park if they want to get better. The 2021 Heineken Champions Cup winners came away from Limerick with an impressive win in freezing fog, eking their way home on the back of their excellent defence and ability to take their chances when they presented themselves.

Most Watched

Privacy