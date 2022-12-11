You can call me old-school but I’d like to think it’s a reflection of the way I was brought up. So when I listen to a head coach say, “I don’t think we will fall back into our old ways”, I want to believe him.

Graham Rowntree may be only learning the ropes in the hot seat at Munster but yesterday, despite defeat in fog-bound Thomond Park, it was clear that as a developing squad they haven’t.

The last few weeks have been good in terms of return, starting at Páirc Uí Chaoimh against the South Africans and following up with successive wins in the URC over Connacht and Edinburgh.

Small but important steps in the rehabilitation process under this exciting new management.

Important building blocks but minuscule when laid bare against the quality and substance of the opposition yesterday.

When the teams last met in the Aviva in April we were treated to a 24 points apiece thriller with only the rarity of sudden-death penalty goals eventually separating the sides.

For most Munster fans, it provided a telling reminder as to just how much the province had lost its way in recent years under a management that had lost interest and a playing squad that had lost faith.

Despite this latest defeat to the Real Madrid of Champions Cup rugby, I feel infinitely better and more optimistic now than I did at the tail end of last season.

Toulouse just about deserved to take the win in this first-round encounter as they were more tactically astute, made fewer handling errors, were physically stronger in the tight exchanges and had in Antoine Dupont, the string-pulling genius, at the base of their scrum that every other team worldwide can only dream about having in their ranks.

What Gareth Edwards was to the amateur game, Dupont is, in every comparable aspect, to the professional era now. He is a rugby-playing genius and a pleasure to observe.

But from a Munster perspective, I say stay with it because it is happening.

Leinster are currently operating at a different level and on Saturday in Le Havre they were magnificent in terms of style and panache allied to a degree of physicality that was hitherto lacking.

Bigger tests – not least in the shape of Toulouse, La Rochelle, the Bulls, Stormers, Saracens and one or two others – have still to come their way but Irish rugby can rest assured that Munster are back on that ladder and set to climb rung by rung.

​The pack still needs beefing up, specifically the tight-five, but in terms of a clear shift in emphasis from playing opposition bodies to playing space, the move is on.

In the final analysis Toulouse exerted greater territorial control; they controlled the game on either side of the ball, eventually suffocating so much of the first-half Munster energy.

Behind the scrum, I like what I am seeing in Mike Haley, Shane Daly and, most particularly, Calvin Nash. It was encouraging to see Keith Earls back on board too.

Midfield is still a major concern but the prospect of Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley and Ben Healy – most probably the former two – competing on an old-school New Zealand five-eighth basis is exciting and pragmatic in equal measure. To Mike Prendergast, I would say go for it.

At scrum-half too it is time for Craig Casey and Paddy Patterson to compete with Conor Murray on an equal footing with the jury out on the pecking order but safe in the knowledge that the younger two bring a different tempo to the Munster game.

Murray might still have a role to play in closing out the odd game but let’s not get our cart before the horse just yet.

The early second-half own goal or as close as it gets to that in rugby’s equivalent (with Lucas Tauzin crossing in the corner) eventually proved the difference.

A harsh but essential part of the learning process whereby handling inaccuracy is punished ruthlessly at this level.

Losing in last year’s knockouts to the same opposition was depressing in the extreme. Not because of defeat or its manner but because we all knew it was a facade, a once-off Alamo.

Yesterday’s performance was nowhere near as dramatic or as exciting but it had a clear and substantial edge. There is a tough road ahead but I’m with Rowntree, Prendergast, Denis Leamy and the rest as I’m sure Munster will not fall back on their watch.