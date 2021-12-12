Munster looking to turn crisis into chance against Wasps

We were struck by the comment somewhere in the meeja last week about what a great opportunity has popped up on Munster’s dance card. Yes, having the squad sundered by Covid has been a logistical and financial nightmare but fight your way through the cloud and enjoy the silver lining of new lads chomping at the bit.

It took us back to the days of Declan Kidney, whose mantra was that any injury crisis was matched in equal parts by the opportunities presented to others. The interesting thing here is the scale of the impact. If we’re being totally honest we expected Munster to name a handful of players who are about to limbo dance under the Corona recovery bar, get their kit on and sit on the bench. If that meant hooking up late with the squad then so be it.

Covid country has no borders and visa rules that change with the weather so who knows, maybe Munster will change a few faces before kick-off. It would be interesting to see how EPCR would respond to that. If you were to start by naming your strongest squad and then circumstances forced changes there would hardly be any issue, but the other way around?

It might not happen. Johann van Graan – for some reason his name is being linked with Bath – may well just go the whole hog and with scant regard for the wisdom of Alan Hansen, and his theory of never winning anything with kids, throw open the door of the creche and let the toddlers out. Fingers crossed they get back safely.

Funny thing, when IRFU performance director David Nucifora was trying to align Division 1A of the AIL with the professional game one of standard comebacks from clubs who wanted no change was to cite health and safety: you couldn’t have amateur lads sharing pitch space with fully-fledged professionals. Getting a run against an AIL side with a handful of contracted players would be a handy gig compared to this afternoon’s assignment in Coventry.

For us the headline story in the cast of hopefuls are the three amigos: Conor Moloney, Ethan Coughlan and Tony Butler. Not only are they from the same club, Ennis, they came up together on the same team, looked after at various points on the journey by Nigel Moloney, Eanna Lennon, Damien Pilkington and Ken Butler (Tony’s dad). Ennis have a reputation for developing quality players but this is a uniquely successful batch.

Combined with Eoin O’Connor from Waterpark this is a special day in the junior club game in Munster. It’s easy to forget who nurtured and developed these lads once they get snapped up by a senior club, or the Munster Academy, or both. If things work out it will present the perfect calling card to Ennis, Waterpark and other clubs in their quest to attract and retain players.

Of course it could go horribly wrong. It helps that Wasps have been going through the mill themselves on the injury front, with 18 unavailable for coach Lee Blackett, and the depleted side they have selected may be weakened further by the time Romain Poite is calling the captains to toss a coin. Witness Connacht’s musical chairs on their team sheet on Friday afternoon as an example of what you see not necessarily being what you get.

But it’s Munster who have cornered the market on bad luck today. Their strong suit is the quality of their starting backline. If Young Munster full-back Patrick Campbell can do the AIL proud – his form for his club has been very good – then he could enjoy the quality company around him. The flashing light is over the front row. Three of Wasps four props are well over the 50 appearances mark, which is a useful bank of experience. Top of Munster’s wishlist is to be competitive on that front. Anything else and it will be a long, hard day.

Wasps: M Watson; Z Kilbrige, M le Bourgeois, J Gopperth, J Bassett; J Umaga, S Wolstenholme; T West, D Frost, B ALo, S de Chaves, E Stooke, A Barnbeary, T Willis, B Shields (capt). Replacements: G Oghre, R Hislop, J Toomaga-Allen, T Cardall, N Carr, T Young, W Porter, F Hougaard.

Munster: P Campbell*; A Conway, C Farrell, D de Allende, K Earls; J Carbery, C Murray; D Kilcoyne, S Buckley, J French*, E O’Connor*, T Beirne, P O’Mahony (capt), D Okeke*, J Hodnett. Replacements: D Moore*, M Donnelly*, R Salanoa, J Forde*, C Moloney*, E Coughlan*, T Butler*, J Wren*.

* Denotes player making Munster debut.

Referee: R Poite (France).