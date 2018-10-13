Munster hold off late charge from Exeter to secure valuable draw in Champions Cup opener

One suspects they’ll be a hell of a lot more satisfied this time around.

Granted, they probably had the requisite opportunities to win in Exeter but without Conor Murray and Keith Earls and playing in dreadful conditions away from home, they worked their socks off to secure a result that puts them in good stead ahead of the visit of Gloucester next Saturday.

Backed by a large travelling support and led by an inspirational Peter O’Mahony, they imposed their game-plan on the team currently top of the English Premiership and claimed two vital points through CJ Stander’s try and Joey Carbery’s conversion with 15 minutes remaining.

They withstood a late 22 phase defensive set on their own line to secure the two points.

They were hard earned over the course of a taut 80 minutes.

Having won the toss, O’Mahony chose to play into a gale-force wind and backed his team to weather the on-field storm. Exeter are a team who like to keep the ball and grind opponents down, but for most of the first-half Munster denied them the ball. The skipper got one breakdown turnover, Tadhg Beirne managed two and they put pressure on at scrum and lineout time.

They lost Keith Earls in the warm-up and Darren Sweetnam was called into the starting XV after being left out entirely. O’Mahony set the tone from the start with his tackle-cum-turnover and with both teams struggling with ball in hand due to the conditions it was the visitors who got on top despite going 3-0 down to a Gareth Steenson penalty after Niall Scannell was caught offside on a rare Exeter foray forward.

Otherwise it was largely the men in red who held position, but like last week at the Aviva Stadium, they weren’t quite clinical enough and could only celebrate a Joey Carbery penalty when Ian Whitten strayed offside. Having managed the game well for half-an-hour, they lost their grip at the end of the half as the home side got the upper hand at the scrum and forced two successive penalties to put themselves in position. They don’t usually need asking twice and, after much frustration, they finally got over through hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie who powered through Chris Cloete and Stephen Archer to score, with more than a little help from Dave Ewers. Steenson made it 10-3 with the conversion and got a face-full of Andrew Conway for good measure as he did so.

The Munster winger was blessed not to receive any punishment for a clumsy challenge. A seven point deficit was a decent return given the conditions, but Munster needed to make the advantage count after the break and their slow approach play wasn’t asking the Chiefs enough questions and they went through 15 phases before Duncan Williams’ pass to Beirne went forward. The subsequent scrum collapsed and again the penalty went Exeter’s way as Johann van Graan sent on his replacement props.

Exeter openside Don Armand managed a rare line-break past Niall Scannell, but Mike Haley bravely halted his march, Carbery made an important hit and then Beirne made another superb breakdown steal and forced a penalty to alleviate the pressure. Munster went to their maul and earned them a penalty, which Carbery stuck into the corner.

Again, the maul was dominant and, when Chris Cloete peeled off and crashed over the Munster fans erupted, but referee Jerome Garces reckoned Beirne had obstructed and ruled the score out. It looked very harsh. Still, the Chiefs couldn’t clear very far and the Munster maul again got going and O’Mahony made ground only for Williams to throw a loose pass that fell kindly for Whitten.

A smashing Jean Kleyn hit on Henry Slade afforded the Reds a real chance, Carbery and Dan Goggin kept the ball moving to Mike Haley, James Cronin made a huge surge to the 5m line but O’Mahony threw a loose offload and the home side could escape. Williams made a sensational defensive play to keep his team in the game after Henry Slade made a brilliant outside break, fed Matt Kvesic who found Phil Dollman and Williams somehow got back to deny him, get to his feet and then force Stu Townsend into a knock-on.

Instead, it was Exeter who blinked as Andrew Conway chased a kick superbly and forced Santiago Cordero back into his own ’22 and, when Townsend kicked directly into touch, the away team had their chance. This time, they took it. Hard carries from Sam Arnold, Tommy O’Donnell and Rhys Marshall got them in range and CJ Stander forced his way over from close range.

After a long wait for treatment for two prone Chiefs who both needed assessments, Carbery nailed the conversion and the score was level going into the stretch. Stander got caught offside, but Beirne bailed him out by stealing the subsequent lineout. Just when they needed to see things out, Carbery made his first major error sending a clearing kick from his own ’22 over the end-goal line and handing a final scrum to the home team. It folded, but Garces waved play on and Munster survived a nervous 22 phases on their own line before the Chiefs finally coughed up possession and the final whistle went.

EXETER CHIEFS – P Dollman; J Nowell, H Slade, I Whitten, S Cordero; G Steenson, S Townsend; B Moon (A Hepburn 58), L Cowan-Dickie (J Yeandle 58-66), H Williams (T Francis 58); D Dennis (O Atkins 43), S Skinner (T Lawday 66); D Ewers (L Cowan-Dickie 66-76), D Armand, M Kvesic.

MUNSTER – M Haley; A Conway, D Goggin (S Arnold 61) (JJ Hanrahan 69), R Scannell, D Sweetnam; J Carbery, D Williams (N Cronin 74); D Kilcoyne (J Cronin 46), N Scannell (R Marshall 58), S Archer (J Ryan 46); J Kleyn, T Beirne (B Holland 62); P O’Mahony (capt), C Cloete (T O’Donnell 61), CJ Stander.

Ref: J Garces (France)

