Munster dealt triple injury blow ahead of crunch Champions Cup clash

Munster have been dealt a triple injury blow ahead of Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup trip to Exeter, as Tadhg Beirne, Dave Kilcoyne and Gavin Coombes have been ruled out.

The Ireland trio would have been a key part of Muster's team, but head coach Johann van Graan must now plan without them.

With Andrew Conway also still sidelined with a knee issue, Munster will be depleted for what is set to be a tough encounter at Sandy Park.

Beirne will see a specialist for his thigh injury and Kilcoyne will begin rehabbing a neck problem after the loosehead also sought specialist advice.

Munster are sweating on the results of Coombes' ankle scan after the No 8 was forced off during last weekend's disappointing home defeat to Leinster.

Meanwhile, RG Snyman (knee) and James French (knee) remain sidelined.