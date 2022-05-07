The Champions League produced drama in Madrid on Wednesday night. Real scored two goals in injury time to force extra time to stun Manchester City and go through to the final.

The rugby equivalent has produced plenty of its own drama over the years and Munster and Toulouse have often been right in the middle of it. Yesterday was no different in a sunny Aviva Stadium.

Munster have turned a corner recently, which has coincided with the confirmation of Graham Rowntree as their next head coach.

But it might also be down to their squad realising that playing for Munster is about delivering success and their legacies will be built on trophies above everything else.

To win this contest, Munster had to start fast. Toulouse have only won one of their last eight away matches this season and Munster needed to test their self-belief and resolve on the road.

The Toulouse game is based on high risk and high reward but they have wasted a lot of possession with statistically the most turnovers conceded of any of this weekend’s quarter-finalists.

Jack O'Donoghue of Munster is tackled by Antoine Dupont of Toulouse during the Heineken Champions Cup Quarter-Final match between Munster and Toulouse at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Jack O'Donoghue of Munster is tackled by Antoine Dupont of Toulouse during the Heineken Champions Cup Quarter-Final match between Munster and Toulouse at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

But most of all Munster needed to stop the best player in the world, Antoine Dupont, doing what he does in nearly every game he plays, ‘Taking the piss!’. I have never seen Dupont as rattled as he was on Saturday, and seeing their ‘King’ ransacked at the back of numerous rucks, other key men started to look human.

At 63 minutes that turnover stat was 13 to five in Munster’s favour, which tells its own story in terms of the fight Munster showed and the pressure that they built.

With the ball, Munster were tactically very smart. They kicked a lot and tried to kick it long and on.

They kicked it into the dead ball area three times in the first half alone which led to Toulouse having three goalline drop outs which gave Munster possession back in the right area of the field.

Munster consistently used the power of Damian de Allende to get them on the front foot but they also showed creativity themselves leading to the Keith Earls and Mike Haley tries.

However, Toulouse tend to finish games strong. They exploit tired defenders, having a bench that is better in some spots than their starters.

They go with a 6/2 split and that power tends to hurt. Munster dealt magnificently with that Toulouse surge until they conceded a soft try from a lineout when Matthis Lebel scored his second of the match under the posts without a hand being laid on him.

Toulouse had nearly exclusive use of the ball in the last 20 minutes, but some of the hits Munster put in were bone-shuddering and inspirational.

Outmatched physically they showed heart and resilience to defend their line time and time again. John Ryan forced a brilliant turnover on Cyril Baille to win a scrum for Munster but he couldn’t pin down the tighthead side and from the penalty Thomas Ramos tied the game and we went to cagey extra time.

Both Ben Healy and Ramos missed drop goal attempts and with both teams level on tries scored we went to the penalty shoot-out. It’s a cruel way to lose and Munster can go out with their heads held high.

Leo Cullen

Leo Cullen

They still have a chance of silverware via the URC and have shown that they can mix it with the best in Europe.

In 2007, Leo Cullen and Shane Jennings, two products of the Leinster schools and clubs pathway, were convinced to come back to Dublin from Leicester Tigers by Michael Cheika and Mick Dawson.

There were other high-profile and impactful recruits but the two homegrown lads were huge in helping change the culture in the dressing room.

The Tigers were the dominant team in England and had an edge to them that we in Leinster were lacking. It wasn’t a case of a big speech or a Powerpoint presentation, but they set standards day in, day out and we started to get harder on ourselves, by demanding more daily. Those foundations are still in this Leinster squad.

Going back to Welford Road yesterday with the squad he has would have been very pleasing for Cullen. He locked horns with coach Steve Borthwick many times on the pitch, but yesterday was their first time meeting as head coaches. Borthwick has done a great job getting the Tigers back to the top table but when he asked his squad how many of them had played Leinster before, he didn’t get many positive responses.

This should have been a warning sign. Playing Leinster regularly as a non-URC team means you’re knocking on the door of Champions Cup rugby. Teams like Leinster, Toulouse, Saracens and Munster have such a pedigree in this competition that they know how important every moment is when you get to the knock-out stages. You have to control momentum and not give teams easy points.

Leinster had rested their front liners as the younger players went to South Africa. The first team looked fresh and sharp from the start and the tries scored by Josh van der Flier and Robbie Henshaw were well executed, although too soft from a Tigers’ point of view.

Jamison Gibson-Park had an armchair ride and the quality of the carry and clean meant he had super quick ball. He is, in my opinion, the best scrumhalf in the world at the moment at keeping that ball fast.

James Ryan came back from injury brilliantly and got through 76 minutes of quality work.

Shell-shocked and 20 points down, the home team needed half-time and to be fair they rallied and scored first through Chris Aston, who last week broke the record for tries scored in the Premiership.

Leicester came back hard but a lineout steel by Ryan and a turnover when the South African blindside Hanro Liebenberg took a quick tap but lost the ball at the following ruck, showed how hard it is to break Leinster down, even when they lose momentum.

Every time Leinster got into the Tigers’ 22 they scored, which is exceptional. Being under the pump in that third quarter and staying calm and managing it well will stand to Leinster because there will be hairy moments against Toulouse next weekend.

As we saw, Toulouse win most of their games with their bench but I think Leinster have more than enough depth of their own and will be able to handle the current champions in the Aviva.

I think this Leinster squad has all the tools they need to win their fifth Champions Cup.