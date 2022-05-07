| 11.4°C Dublin

Munster can salvage small comfort in loss, while Leinster have ability to claim fifth European title

Bernard Jackman

Leinster can control the momentum and have depth to handle Toulouse in next weekend’s semi-final

Munster head coach Johann van Graan speaks to his team before extra-time during the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Munster head coach Johann van Graan speaks to his team before extra-time during the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The Champions League produced drama in Madrid on Wednesday night. Real scored two goals in injury time to force extra time to stun Manchester City and go through to the final.

The rugby equivalent has produced plenty of its own drama over the years and Munster and Toulouse have often been right in the middle of it. Yesterday was no different in a sunny Aviva Stadium.

