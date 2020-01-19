Munster bow out of Champions Cup on a high with victory over Ospreys

Having had their European fate sealed by Glasgow's win in Sale last night, Munster faced a purgatorial task at Thomond Park this afternoon.

Having had their European fate sealed by Glasgow's win in Sale last night, Munster faced a purgatorial task at Thomond Park this afternoon.

The stadium was built for great Heineken Champions Cup days, but this wasn't one of them. Still a healthy crowd showed up to stand by their men and, while they were slow to get going, they eventually got the result they came for.

With the Guinness PRO14 now the focus, the sight of young scrum-half Craig Casey coming off the bench and scoring an excellent solo try was a fillip for the locals who will want to see more of young guns like Ben Healy, FIneen Wycherley, Jack O'Sullivan and Casey in the weeks to come.

They took a while to warm up. With nothing at stake, Munster started with an ill-considered loose approach and their lack of focus saw them slip 6-0 behind to penalties from Luke Price who punished penalty concessions from Fineen Wycherley and Peter O'Mahony.

Their scrum was under pressure and their skills were letting them down. Hanno Dirksen missed a long-range effort to give the visitors a nine point lead and, when Munster finally injected a bit of pace and directness into their game, Conor Murray opted for a scrum after berating JJ Hanrahan for his positioning.

Munster's Conor Murray scores a try during the Heineken Champions Cup, pool four match at Thomond Park, Limerick.

It summed up where they were and looked more than a little worrying, but thankfully for the 19,891 who braved the cold they finished the half strong and gave the scoreboard a better look at half-time.

First, a clever lineout move released Sam Arnold and he made gains before Murray carried on and Stephen Archer took the ball close to the line. From that range, there was no stopping CJ Stander and he powered through Scott Otten to score.

It was route one once again as Archer finished the half with a try, following up more good work from the forwards to touch down close to the posts.

Hanrahan converted both and the hosts led 14-6 at the interval.

They almost got the perfect start to the second-half when Mike Haley and Jack O'Donoghue combined to surge within metres of the Ospreys' line, but the visitors forced a penalty at the breakdown and the chance went.

They got over seven minutes later, with Murray capitalising on Calvin Nash’s excellent breakdown penalty by starting and finishing a try.

He broke off a maul and Nash fielded his chip, before the ball-carriers in the backline got them close and the scrum-half followed up Arnold's effort carry by diving over in the right corner.

Hanrahan's conversion was wide and the bonus point should have been wrapped up with 25 minutes to spare, but Rory Scannell dropped the ball when touching down after more good work from Arnold.

Referee Mathieu Raynal was playing advantage and O'Donoghue was held up over the line after they went for the scrum.

So, they went again. Having just replaced Murray, young scrum-half Craig Casey fed the ball into the set-piece and with his second he picked the ball up and stepped inside Dan Lydiate to score his side’s fourth try.

Hanrahan converted, but Casey – who had come on for a Murray head injury – was forced off with the same affliction and after a brief cameo from Ben Healy that saw Mike Haley step in at No 9, the Ireland scrum-half returned before again being replaced by Casey when he passed his test.

He again brought plenty of brio and Olly Cracknell saw yellow before Stander forced his way over from the base of a scrum for his second.

Hanrahan converted and that was it as Munster finished with a win.

Munster: M Haley (B Healy 69); A Conway (D Goggin 12), S Arnold, R Scannell, C Nash; JJ Hanrahan, C Murray (C Casey 58-64) (B Healy 64-67) (C Casey 74); D Kilcoyne (J Loughman 67), N Scannell (K O’Byrne 68), S Archer (J Ryan 54); F Wycherley, B Holland (A Botha 68); P O’Mahony (capt) (J O'Sullivan 60), J O'Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Ospreys: C Evans; H Dirksen (L Klim 79), G North, D Evans (S Cross 55), L Morgan; L Price, S Venter (R Morgan-Williams 65); N Smith (D Marfo 67), S Otten (S Parry 68), M Fia (G Gajion 56); B Davies, AW Jones (L Ashley 79); D Lydiate, J Tipuric (capt) (O Cracknell h-t-44), D Baker (O Cracknell 54).

Ref: M Raynal (France)

Online Editors