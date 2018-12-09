Sport Champions Cup

Sunday 9 December 2018

Munster 30 Castres 5 as it happened: Hosts fall short of a bonus point in ill-tempered affair

Rory Scannell of Munster is tackled by Thomas Combezou and Antoine Tichit of Castres Olympique during the European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 2 Round 3 match between Munster and Castres at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Rory Scannell of Munster is tackled by Thomas Combezou and Antoine Tichit of Castres Olympique during the European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 2 Round 3 match between Munster and Castres at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
A general view of stadium prior to the European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 2 Round 3 match between Munster and Castres at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Three second half tries helped Munster to a comfortable victory in a frustrating game to watch.

 

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport