Three second half tries helped Munster to a comfortable victory in a frustrating game to watch.

Three second half tries helped Munster to a comfortable victory in a frustrating game to watch.

Munster 30 Castres 5 as it happened: Hosts fall short of a bonus point in ill-tempered affair

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors