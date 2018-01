Montpellier 14 Leinster 23 as it happened - Leo Cullen's men seal top seeding for last eight

Leinster produced a strong second half display to maintain their unbeaten record in this season's Champions Cup and secured the top seeding for the quarter-finals thanks to a nine point win in France

