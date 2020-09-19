| 12.3°C Dublin

Misfiring attack must click to escape Sarries chokehold

Alan Quinlan

Leinster&rsquo;s attacking talents like James Lowe can tear defenders to shreds when given the space to do so. RAMSEY CARDY/ SPORTSFILE Expand

Leinster&rsquo;s attacking talents like James Lowe can tear defenders to shreds when given the space to do so. RAMSEY CARDY/ SPORTSFILE

An obvious theme emerges when you comb through the statistics that backbone most of Saracens' recent victories against Irish provinces - suffocation.

Taking on Mark McCall's watertight defensive structures, marshalled superbly on the field by his leadership group, is akin to duelling with the heavy bag in a boxing gym - you might shift it from side to side but breaching it before tiring yourself is next to impossible.

The Saracens system remains, but faint cracks now appear on closer inspection with the absence of some key personnel who have been woven into its fabric.