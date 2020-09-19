Misfiring attack must click to escape Sarries chokehold

An obvious theme emerges when you comb through the statistics that backbone most of Saracens' recent victories against Irish provinces - suffocation.

Taking on Mark McCall's watertight defensive structures, marshalled superbly on the field by his leadership group, is akin to duelling with the heavy bag in a boxing gym - you might shift it from side to side but breaching it before tiring yourself is next to impossible.

The Saracens system remains, but faint cracks now appear on closer inspection with the absence of some key personnel who have been woven into its fabric.

Take yourself back to St James' Park 16 months ago; with 57 minutes on the clock, the sides were deadlocked at 10-10, but the north London outfit could smell blood - penetrative carries from Liam Williams and Will Skelton setting up a siege on the Leinster line.

A brilliant defensive effort from James Tracy denied Richard Barrington a try at the base of the post, but with Saracens enjoying a penalty advantage in the build-up to the replacement loosehead's effort, due to a Scott Fardy offside offence, Saracens were soon 13-10 ahead and playing against 14 men, an opportunity they grasped with both hands.

Leinster saw plenty of the ball in the last year's final - enjoying 56 per cent of possession - but they punched themselves out against Saracens' best defenders; Brad Barritt (28), George Kruis (27), Maro Itoje (26), Jamie George (23) and Owen Farrell (18) racking up staggering tackle counts.

The obvious mitigation here is that, for very different reasons, Mark McCall cannot call on two of Saracens' best defenders from last year - Farrell and Kruis - and from a wider perspective he will be without the various attributes of Skelton, Williams, Alex Lozowski, Ben Spencer, Titi Lamositele, Ben Earl and Nick Isiekwe that helped them clinch a third European crown.

The reigning champions don't have the same depth as 16 months ago but the challenge to break them down remains enormous.

Holes The onus is on Leinster - whose attack hasn't quite clicked since the resumption - to probe the visiting defence for soft spots, to set up mismatches and poke holes in the Saracens line.

It's not a foreign concept either; they did exactly that in the Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva two seasons ago - isolating James Lowe one-on-one with Williams to create the space for Garry Ringrose's opening try down the left wing, and James Ryan spotting a weakness in the Saracens ruck defence before playing a clever inside pass for Dan Leavy's score just after half-time.

The concern from a Leinster point of view is the relative rustiness of their attacking game since rugby's return, particularly when we analyse their numbers for clean breaks and offloads (as shown in the accompanying panel).

Leinster may be good enough to grind out victories against everyone in the PRO14 when firing at 80 per cent, but taking on Saracens in a defensive dogfight has long been proven to be a recipe for failure.

Lowe, Ringrose and Jordan Larmour, for example, are blessed with extraordinary attacking talents. Each of them can tear defenders to shreds when given the space to do so - engineering those opportunities should be a priority.

This isn't about going out to entertain, or throwing the ball around loosely, the usual fundamentals still apply for Leinster - they must win collisions, ensure their set-piece runs smoothly and recycle the ball efficiently and with tempo too.

The upheaval may have changed many of the faces at Saracens but Leinster will still need to produce something a bit special to break down their stubborn defence.

Only then will Leo Cullen's side be able to breathe easy.