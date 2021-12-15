| 8.5°C Dublin

Millions at stake on Leinster’s latest batch of Covid tests with Montpellier trip looming

Ruaidhri O'Connor

If crisis develops it could have serious ramifications on rest of province’s season

Leinster's head coach Leo Cullen during training at UCD. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Leinster's head coach Leo Cullen during training at UCD. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster’s charter flight to Montpellier went from green to red on the Dublin Airport boards on Wednesday, sparking speculation the four-time champions’ Heineken Champions Cup clash in the south of France on Friday night would not go ahead.

As it stands, after a high-level meeting between tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) and the province on Wednesday afternoon, the fixture remains on – pending the latest round of PCR test results which are expected this morning.

