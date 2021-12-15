Leinster’s charter flight to Montpellier went from green to red on the Dublin Airport boards on Wednesday, sparking speculation the four-time champions’ Heineken Champions Cup clash in the south of France on Friday night would not go ahead.

As it stands, after a high-level meeting between tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) and the province on Wednesday afternoon, the fixture remains on – pending the latest round of PCR test results which are expected this morning.

They have lost their departure slot, but the Aer Lingus plane remains available to take the boys in blue once they know they can get in and out of France without a hitch. Their current plan is to leave on Friday morning. As of last night, the province have permission from the Irish and French governments to travel despite the outbreak of Covid-19 within the camp.

However, both governments are revising their travel restrictions and may make further announcements today.

With those who have tested positive remaining at home, a cohort of players who have tested negative in the last few days were able to train on Tuesday and the hope is that they will be given the all-clear this morning.

It’s understood that a number of first-choice backs will miss the trip, but many of the province’s leading forwards were at training and are set to be available for selection when Leo Cullen names his team today. However, beyond rugby there are concerns for the province and the organisers to consider.

With Christmas around the corner, no one wants to be stuck in a hotel in France for the next 10 days if they’re required to take a test while there.

Player welfare is at the top of Leinster’s agenda, they don’t want to leave players behind like Munster had to in South Africa. There are many competing interests, however.

The stakes are high for everyone involved.

Montpellier, who have five positive cases of their own, have sold tickets for the game and won’t want to be forced into issuing refunds.

EPCR want the game to go ahead to preserve the integrity of their competition, broadcasters have a slot they want filled.

Already, last week’s game between Scarlets and Bristol Bears was cancelled because the Welsh region couldn’t field a team after their own South African excursion, while Saracens were forced to forfeit their Challenge Cup game against Pau due to an outbreak in their camp. In both cases, the team who were deemed to be responsible were handed a 28-0 defeat, meaning they received no match points and their opposition were credited with five points.

Leinster, who reported three positive cases last week but went and beat Bath 45-20 at the Aviva Stadium, know that if they are seen as the catalysts of the game not going ahead the result will be declared 28-0 in Montpellier’s favour.

Even without the experienced backline players who are set to miss out on the trip, they’d back themselves to get a result at the GGL Stadium and come out close to the top of Pool A.

The way the competition is structured, finishing near the top of the pool gives a team a real competitive advantage in that once you’ve cleared the last-16 hurdle you will be at home for the quarter and semi-finals.

For Leinster, that offers the double whammy of a couple of extra days out at the Aviva Stadium in late spring and early summer; money-spinning gates that would put the coffers in a better position while also offering a more navigable route to the final for Cullen and his team.



Some would argue that the 28-0 system is overly punitive, that perhaps EPCR could deploy a system based on past results or form to find a fairer result.

Maybe, but Leinster won a last-16 game against Toulon last year because the French side, who had travelled to Dublin, weren’t allowed to play.

It’s messy, complicated and probably unfair, but there’s no wriggle room on the schedule. The system is applied equally across the tournament.

Both sides want to play, but neither will be willing to put their squads at risk.

Things are slightly easier for the home side who don’t have to take travel into consideration.

Leinster want to fulfil the fixture but not at too great a cost.

Right now, it remains in the balance and things will become clearer once the results of the tests become known over the course of today.

The plane is in Dublin Airport, but like everything in sport right now there’s no certainty as to whether it’ll leave – and the ramifications are huge.