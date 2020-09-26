| 9.1°C Dublin

McCall and his men reach the end of their controversial long and winding road

Brendan Fanning

Dominic Morris of Saracens is challenged by Simon Zebo of Racing 92 during the Heineken Champions Cup Semi Final Expand

When asked a week ago about the value of Saracens’ brilliant win over Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final, Mark McCall gave a different version on the ‘one game at a time’ mantra. It’s a card coaches and players are wont to produce early in the piece.

It gives us another week together,” he said.

It was the perfect illustration of the bizarre and unique circumstances in which his squad find themselves. Shorn of a raft of their front-liners since the salary cap blew them into a category 5 storm, they are stuck week-to-week in a competition — the Premiership — which is meaningless to them. That is compounded by not knowing if their punishment cell block — the Championship — will even look like a competition worthy of the name.

