McCall and his men reach the end of their controversial long and winding road

When asked a week ago about the value of Saracens’ brilliant win over Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final, Mark McCall gave a different version on the ‘one game at a time’ mantra. It’s a card coaches and players are wont to produce early in the piece.

“It gives us another week together,” he said.

It was the perfect illustration of the bizarre and unique circumstances in which his squad find themselves. Shorn of a raft of their front-liners since the salary cap blew them into a category 5 storm, they are stuck week-to-week in a competition — the Premiership — which is meaningless to them. That is compounded by not knowing if their punishment cell block — the Championship — will even look like a competition worthy of the name.

So Europe was their lifeline. More than that, they were the reigning champions. Hanging on to that trophy was what allowed them to keep on keeping on. For their hard core this was the gift that kept on giving. Its last instalment was delivered under the roof at La Défense.

Even the most disciplined lose the run of themselves when faced with the exit. In other circumstances to be offside from a restart, and then to play the nine at a slow ruck — just slow enough to speed up the clock a bit — would be the cause of consternation at the match review.

Saracens’ strength over the years has been twofold: quality players, every one of whom understands the importance of making the other team own the errors. So if they’re not forced they can’t be allowed to happen. McCall will have to let this one slide.

It would be hard to believe he didn’t think his side were going to another final. They had started the second half doing the incremental stuff they had done to Leinster. Three points here. Another three points there. By the end of the third quarter a half-time deficit of three points had been steadily shifted into a column reading a surplus of six points: three penalties, all the result of pressure.

The third of those would have been the most enjoyable. Racing take a quick throw-in from touch. One more pass in the chain and then boom. It was like Simon Zebo was the third man on the match being passed along the trench to light their fags. In this case the Saracens sniper was replacement Dom Morris, and he buried the Racing full back.

All the signs for Zebo’s team were bad at that point. But they ploughed on, and when it came to the endgame, they were rewarded. Lots of rugby fans will take heart from how that happened, because they beat the full court press by refusing to stop playing.

Watch it back when you can. With five minutes to go they were trailing 15-12, and when Saracens sent them back to the 22 it looked a long road to freedom. In the course of their counter attack Finn Russell threw two lovely passes that might have opened most defences.

On the fifth phase he responded to the hand signal of Virimi Vakatawa and floated the ball over the onrushing black shirts. The France centre had been threatening all day, not least with the quality of his offloads. This time the challenge was to gather Russell’s kick, and then give the ball back to his outhalf. Along comes Juan Imhoff on the shoulder of Russell, to take the parcel and add some gas on the final leg of delivery.

It was a stunning score, embellished by its circumstances. First Racing had needed to stem the black tide washing over them in the third quarter. Second they needed the courage of their convictions to play rugby under pressure. This was an absorbing, but not brilliant, contest, elevated by the way it was won.

This morning in Paris the relief will be massive at being given another chance to lift this trophy. Meantime in Barnet, it will take McCall every ounce of mental energy he can summon to be upbeat about the trip to Worcester in the Premiership on Wednesday.

It is inescapable that Saracens covered themselves in manure in the way they circumnavigated the rules and regulations around player payments. Equally anyone who watched them learn from their setbacks in Europe, and then become its dominant team, can only be impressed with the power and precision of much of their rugby. For this group there are no more weeks together in Europe. Time to plan the first reunion.