McBryde hails power of Porter with Furlong in a race to be fit

Tadhg Furlong tested out his back in a live scrummaging session at Leinster's UCD base yesterday, and the province hope to have their Lions prop available for selection for Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens.

The clash is a rematch of last year's final, but after their relegation due to salary-cap breaches the English side have lost a host of big names over the summer and will be without suspended England captain Owen Farrell for the trip to Dublin.

Despite the loss of Will Skelton, Ben Earl, Ben Spencer and Farrell, among others, Leinster scrum coach Robin McBryde is convinced Saracens offer as much of a threat as they did in May 2019 when they proved too strong for the Irish province in Newcastle.

"I think they're as strong as they ever have been. Those players that have left have left a legacy and they've built an identity for themselves and they're not going to relinquish that.

"So without Owen Farrell, who is a world-class operator undoubtedly, it's going to be tough to fill his shoes. When you lose someone like that, who is a bit of a talisman for you, normally the rest of the team and the squad circle the wagons and build up various things that make them stronger.

"They're going to be a tough unit on Saturday without a doubt. They'll miss Owen but they'll do their best to turn it into their favour."

Last year's final ended with a 20-10 defeat for Leinster who succumbed to Saracens' physicality after half-time.

And McBryde says that result serves as both a warning and motivation for the PRO14 champions.

"You want to right the wrongs of the past," he said. "But, It's also a warning that you're up against a quality team, a team that's used to winning away from home, a team that's used to winning big championships, with big-game players who are vastly experienced and are very well coached.

"If anything, it's putting us on our guard a little bit more.

"We know that last Saturday we didn't get certain areas right, the lineout in particular, so we're going to have to improve on that performance.

"It's a step up."

With England loosehead prop Mako Vunipola expected to return from injury this week, Leinster will be keen to have Furlong on deck. But McBryde has been hugely impressed with what Andrew Porter has offered in the Lion's absence.

"I've been very impressed with Andrew Porter," the former Wales assistant said.

"For a young man, athletically he's one of the fittest front-rowers I've seen. He's strong, he's fit and I think he's developing his game understanding, etc.

"He's scrummaging particularly well and I've seen that on the back of the good work John Fogarty did here ahead of me.

"His profile in the scrum is much improved. We've worked quite a bit with Andrew and trying to keep his feet under him so that he doesn't get too fully extended and up on the floor.

"He's scrummaged exceptionally in these last few weeks and he's done that. He's managed to keep his feet under him and because he's such a big man and so strong in the scrum I'm telling him that the loosehead doesn't want to scrummage against you. He wants to go up, down, whatever, but he doesn't want you to go straight at him.

"That's what his strength should be and he's well able to do it. He's going from strength to strength and putting a lot of pressure on Tadhg . . . it's a good battle between them."

Irish Independent