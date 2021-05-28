Manchester City v Chelsea: What time, what channel and everything you need to know about the Champions League final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will pit his wits against Chelseas Thomas Tuchel in the Champions League final on Saturday. Photo credit: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Chelsea and Manchester City have travelled to Portugal for a mouthwatering all-English Champions League final this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about the game:

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off in the Estádio do Dragão in Porto is at 8.00pm Irish time.

Where can I watch it?

Virgin Media have the Irish rights for the final and they'll be showing the match on Virgin Media Two with their build-up starting at 7pm.

The game will also be shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate (4k quality) with their coverage starting at 6pm.

We'll also be live-blogging all the action as it happens here on Independent.ie from 7.00pm.

Will fans be present?

The game was initially scheduled for the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Instanbul but, after quarantine restrictions were imposed on travel between England and Turkey, the game was moved to Porto. This means that 6,000 fans from both clubs will be allowed attend out of a total attendance of 16,500.

How have recent meetings between the two gone?

While Man City have already bagged the Premier League and League Cup and Chelsea are trophy-less after their FA Cup final defeat to Leicester, the London club did beat their Manchester rivals in both the FA Cup semi-final and the Premier League over the last two months. However, we can expect a radically different starting XI from Guardiola's side on Saturday.

What are the managers saying?

Pep Guardiola: "I know how we prepare this final.

"We played (Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final) just two days after qualifying for the Dortmund game away and after the semi-finals in that moment (played Chelsea in the league).

"Well deserved, congratulations to Chelsea. New game we face on Saturday, we see what happens.

"If we won those two games my position would be the same right now because I know what is the Champions League.

"The season is gone, it's over. Just one game, the Champions League. Everyone is on the beach, holidays, thinking next season, except one game.

"The last nine years I watched on TV when I was on holidays. Now we prepare for the game, just one game, final, it's completely different."

Thomas Tuchel: "I don't want to hide from it and play games. It feels like I'm in the perfect place at the perfect time. I feel very, very good.

"Hopefully it's like this but I know we have to deliver. It's about timing, not only about results sometimes but the chemistry, the moment, the team. Everything feels very, very good now."

What are the odds?

The bookies make Man City clear favourites - Paddy Power have the Citizens to win at 17/20, the Pensioners at 7/2 with the draw after 90 minutes 7/2.