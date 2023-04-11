Major boost for Leinster as Ryan Baird's shoulder injury not as serious as first feared

Leinster's Caelan Doris (left) and Ryan Baird after their victory in the Champions Cup quarter-final against Leicester Tigers at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster have been handed a major boost ahead of their Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse at the end of the month, as Ryan Baird’s shoulder injury is not as bad as first feared.

Baird left the pitch with his arm in a makeshift sling during the first half of last Friday’s win over Leicester and although the versatile Ireland forward appeared to be in a lot of pain, the setback is not said to be serious.

As such, Leinster are confident Baird will be fit in time for the Toulouse clash at the Aviva Stadium on April 29.

“I think it is pretty positive. So, we will see how he reacts this week to a bit of treatment, but (it’s nothing) too major,” contact skills coach Seán O’Brien said. Asked whether Baird could make it back for the Toulouse game, O’Brien responded: “Yeah, I’d be confident he would anyway.”

In further welcome news ahead of their last-four showdown, Ireland back-row Josh van der Flier and winger James Lowe could also be available.

Lowe’s calf issue that forced him off in the second half against Leicester will be assessed this week, while O’Brien is optimistic that World Rugby Player of the Year Van der Flier will be fit for Toulouse.

“Josh is just rehabbing away with his ankle, and I think he will be OK too when it comes down to it. He’s progressing well,” O’Brien added.

“Josh is one of these lads who is meticulous with his rehab and the way that he looks after himself, so he is in a pretty good and positive place. He should be (available for Toulouse) as well, yeah.”

The outlook is less clear for Rónan Kelleher, who is continuing to manage a recurrence of the shoulder problem that kept him out for most of last season.

The Ireland hooker will not travel to South Africa today with a second-string Leinster squad of approximately 30 players for the URC double-header against the Lions and the Bulls.

However, O’Brien, whose current role doesn’t involve a lot of specific match-day responsibility, will make the trip to South Africa as part of Leo Cullen’s backroom staff.

It is understood that Stuart Lancaster will remain in Dublin with Leinster’s front-line players, and get them ready to face Toulouse in three weeks’ time.

Ryan Baird

O’Brien has never been to South Africa and as he gets set to take on more of a hands-on approach for the next fortnight, it could be a sign of things to come next season.

With senior coach Lancaster departing to take over Racing 92, Leinster will look to bring in a fresh face to help offset his loss, with O’Brien expected to be given more control of the defensive side of things.

“There’s a little bit of chat about it now, so maybe some defensive stuff, especially off set-piece, and bits and pieces like that; stuff that I probably would have been strong at in my own game when I was playing,” O’Brien said.

“Trying to figure out where we’re going to go and improve going forward is part of that, probably. There’s definitely scope there and that’s the great thing about the role I’m in now, I can chip in with bits and pieces that I see even if it’s in attack, and shapes off ‘9’.

“That’s kind of where I’m at at the minute, it’s not just all about our breakdown or our tackle or our carry. It’s nice to have that little bit of input when I see fit.

“I think it’s still very early stages in what I’m doing, so I’d probably like more time to get to grips with the whole coaching set-up and gain more experience and feed off the people around me.”