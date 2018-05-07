Luke McGrath is on course to provide Leinster with the big boost they are looking for ahead of the Champions Cup final.

Luke McGrath fit for Leinster's Champions Cup final but Fergus McFadden out for season

The ankle injury that prevented his appearance against The Scarlets in the semi-final has improved appreciably over the last five weeks.

The scrum-half began the first of three telling running exercises last Thursday week and came through in fine style. Leinster today confirmed he "has recovered from an ankle injury picked up against Saracens and is expected to train as normal this week".

The positive reaction of his ankle must have come as a relief for, despite reports to the contrary, the signs were not too positive at the beginning of that week. There appeared to be no setback through last week as the ankle underwent a further stress test.

As long as McGrath comes through the rest of the week, coaches Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster will have the bonus option of using left wing James Lowe in Bilbao. But there is bad news for Fergus McFadden who has been ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up a hamstring injury against Scarlets.

Jordi Murphy was "withdrawn as a precaution from the bench selected for Connacht but is expected to train fully this week" while Rhys Ruddock will be assessed this week for a hamstring injury he sustained against Saracens.

