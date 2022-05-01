| 9.9°C Dublin

Living the dream all adds up for high achiever Jimmy O’Brien

Leinster's Jimmy O'Brien: 'Thank God I'm a rugby player'. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Leinster's Jimmy O'Brien: 'Thank God I'm a rugby player'. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Brendan Fanning Twitter Email

If he wasn’t starring for Leinster, creating try-scoring records for the province in Europe and generally making a stellar impression, Jimmy O’Brien would be doing something “mathsy,’ as he says himself. As in, figures.

Having completed a degree in financial maths last year, that side of his brain clearly is functioning smoothly. The way he plays though you’d reckon all four corners are joined up.

