Living the dream all adds up for high achiever Jimmy O’Brien

If he wasn’t starring for Leinster, creating try-scoring records for the province in Europe and generally making a stellar impression, Jimmy O’Brien would be doing something “mathsy,’ as he says himself. As in, figures.

Having completed a degree in financial maths last year, that side of his brain clearly is functioning smoothly. The way he plays though you’d reckon all four corners are joined up.

There is an obvious connection between O’Brien and Hugo Keenan: neither of them were welcomed into the Leinster academy as if they were sure to change the world for the better, but both have blossomed into top quality players.

It doesn’t automatically follow that Sevens will open the door for anyone, but for this pair it was the perfect stepping stone. Instead of having an ‘on loan’ sign around his neck, O’Brien gratefully accepted his ticket to see faraway places and scooted on board.

“I was loving it,” he says. “I thought: ‘This is class! I get to travel and play in these cool tournaments.’ My first year I went to Dubai and I’m like: ‘This is unbelievable, to go and play rugby in Dubai?’ I never thought of it as hindering my 15s game. I never thought: ‘Oh no, I have to go and play Sevens.’ I think more lads feel like that now, maybe?”

Well, they do if O’Brien is the poster boy. As a kid in Newbridge he was part of a clutch of very good players spread over a couple of teams. They all looked like they wanted to play. Not all of them were dedicated to making a career of it though. For O’Brien the light went on when it became clear Leinster had plans for him, not something he had taken for granted.

He had to change accommodation soon enough when he got there — to move in with like-minded souls instead of lads living the college life.

“They’d be out the whole time and I’d be up to go to the gym at 7.0am as they were coming in,” he says. “And they were lads I didn’t know. They were sound, grand to live with, but I only did one year on campus in UCD.”

Since then? Not too many adjustments. The shorter game not only helped with his skill development, but the one-on-one aspect did wonders for his confidence, given he discovered he was quicker than he thought. By the time he had done the guts of two seasons on the circuit he was ready to take off.

Versatility also helped. So, a bright, outgoing personality allied to a sound left foot and a growing range of skills, could be used literally across the backline. Three years into his career as a senior contracted player, the 25-year-old Jimmy O’Brien is in full scale delivery mode. Was it this season when he reckoned it would be rude to pass up the opportunity?

“Moreso the last season, leading up to Montpellier,” he says. “I played five or six games in a row and I was playing 15 for all of them. I had played 15 like twice before then, before Covid, then Hugo broke in and got called into the Ireland set-up for the autumn internationals so they said to me: ‘Will you play 15?’ And I said: ‘Yeah no problem.’

“So I got five games in a row and played quite well and I was happy with how I was going, and then I got to start in Europe. I played well then, and those are the ones I would have thought of.”

This all adds to the mystique of his home place. In time Kildare Village will refer to Eadestown, a dot on the map, a parish of, he reckons, a thousand souls. And yet within a 300m radius it has thrown up professional rugby players in himself, Tadhg Beirne and Connacht’s Diarmuid Kilgallon. He reckons there are circa 15 houses in that circle of friends. And a couple of miles out the road there is Rowan Osborne, late of Leinster and currently on Munster’s books.

Chances are two of the four will finish their careers with a sizeable stack of Ireland caps between them. Beirne was first out of the traps but nobody was surprised when Andy Farrell added O’Brien to the squad during the Six Nations.

“Yeah, I was buzzing. I wasn’t expecting it at all. I got a phone call to come in and train for a week and see what it’s like for the rest of the Six Nations. When you go in you know you’re not a million miles away but I still wasn’t involved or anything ... I didn’t get a match day 23 so that’s the next goal I have to get to.”

First there is more Leinster duty. Chances are the average Premiership fan only woke up to the danger of O’Brien when he rattled in those four tries in the demolition of Bath en route to this Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final. He included a bit of everything in that little takeaway, the kind of haul he never would have computed when sitting in school or college crunching the numbers. How would he feel about a career in that now?

“Crap. Thank God I’m a professional rugby player. I always mess with my mates at home. They’d be like; ‘What are you doing?’ And I’d be like: ‘Oh, I have to go into work.’ And they’re like: ‘It’s not work for you, you get to play rugby’.”

He does it very well.