Leo Cullen wary of Leicester threat as star-studded Leinster aim to click back into gear

There will be a strong dose of nostalgia as Leo Cullen returns to Welford Road, but this afternoon is not about feasting on past glories, rather ensuring that a star-studded Leinster team deliver on their undoubted potential.

Another season without a European title will be deemed a failure for this group, who know that a win over Leicester today would ensure that their Heineken Champions Cup semi-final will be played at the Aviva Stadium, regardless of the result in the Munster game.

Still irked about being forced to give Montpellier a 28-0 walkover in the pool stages, Leinster were always likely to pay the price in terms of their seeding for the knockout stages.

That has proved to be the case, as Cullen’s men travel to the home of the Premiership leaders, a notoriously difficult venue, where Leinster have only won once in their four previous attempts.

For all that this is a strong Leicester side, particularly up front, where they will look to take the game to Leinster, the visitors’ pack which includes seven of the eight first-choice Ireland forwards, and as such, they should be able to match that physicality.

The importance of James Ryan’s return for a knockout game of this magnitude should not be underestimated, while Rónan Kelleher is another key addition.

Ross Molony is the only one of the Leinster forwards not capped by Ireland, yet he has been one of the most consistent performers this season, as he eyes a debut in green in New Zealand this summer.

The power of the front-row coupled with the dynamism of the back-row should cause Leicester problems, as the hosts look to make this as much of a scrap as possible through the likes of Ellis Genge and Jasper Wiese.

Cullen will be able to call upon a strong bench, including Joe McCarthy who is in line for his European debut.

The 21-year-old is highly rated in the Leinster set-up and is another international lying in wait, as he is picked ahead of Ryan Baird and Josh Murphy.

“Joe has been excellent, he was unlucky because he got injured in the Connacht week, the away game,” Cullen said. “He’s been really really good around the place.

"Very dynamic, very powerful, so in terms of bringing impact off the bench I think he delivers power, that’s the big thing.

"He’s getting better all the time so he’s definitely one for the future hopefully, and it’s a huge step up for him now this week, which is great.”

Leinster’s main point of difference is in the back-line, where, like the forwards, they include just one uncapped player in Jimmy O’Brien, who has been outstanding this season.

With Johnny Sexton pulling the strings and Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose outside him, not to mention James Lowe coming in off his wing, if Leinster can get the edge up at the set-piece and breakdown, the backs can thrive.

Lowe will be looking to set the record straight against Chris Ashton, who branded him “too big, too heavy, too slow” in November 2020, while Tadhg Furlong will also be out for revenge on Genge following Ireland’s scrum struggles in Twickenham earlier this year. All eyes will be on Matthieu Raynal in that regard, as the French official was also in charge of that Six Nations clash.

Leinster will hope to take Raynal out of the equation as much as possible, as this team look to click back into gear, having not played since the win over Connacht last month.

“We need to bring the right level of intensity and being able to impose our own game,” Cullen said. “We have an understanding of the type of game that Leicester bring.

“They try to squeeze you so it is making sure that we don’t get too frustrated with some of that because we know they are going to kick a lot and they will try to be aggressive around the breakdown area.

“So it’s making sure that we get our own detail right because the interpretation of the referee is so key and around the ruck area in particular.

“Some of those calls, I often think there are supporters sitting in the stands wondering what way the arm is going to go with some of those calls so it is the interpretation of those calls and our guys figuring it out very early in the game. We touched on the set-piece battle and it’s about making sure we are on top in all of those areas of the game. We have an experienced front-row, and experienced pack at this point in time.”

The battle of the packs will set the tone, but Leinster have the edge out wide, where they can hurt Leicester and set up a semi-final back in the more comfortable surrounds of Dublin.

Verdict: Leinster

Leicester Tigers – F Steward; Chris Ashton, M Moroni, G Porter, H Potter; G Ford, B Youngs; E Genge (capt), J Montoya, D Cole; O Chessum, C Green; H Liebenberg, T Reffell, J Wiese. Reps: N Dolly, J Whitcombe, J Heyes, H Wells, G Martin, R Wigglesworth, F Burns, N Nadolo.

Leinster – H Keenan; J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; R Molony, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan. Reps: D Sheehan, C Healy, M Ala’alatoa, J McCarthy, R Ruddock, L McGrath, R Byrne, T O’Brien.

Ref – M Raynal (France).

Leicester Tigers v Leinster,

Live, BT Sport, 5.30