Leo Cullen ‘turns the page’ on scratchy Bath win as Leinster’s focus turns to Montpellier trip

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen is interviewed by BT Sport before the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A win over Bath at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

A 25-point, bonus-point win to start the Heineken Champions Cup would be good enough in most people's book, but Leo Cullen was left to reflect on a scratchy performance.

Although Leinster were vastly superior to Bath, they lost their way in the second-half to make hard work of what was ultimately a routine victory against a poor English outfit.

Standards are high within the Leinster squad, and while some of their attacking play was excellent, there were plenty of unforced errors, with the bench not adding enough impact in a disappointing second-half display.

"The last 20 minutes is probably the thing that is lingering a little bit for us in terms of some frustrations, because ultimately Bath win that 20-minute period 7-0,” Cullen said after watching his side run out 45-20 winners.

“But anyway, if you had given it to us earlier in the week we probably would have settled for it.

“So lots of good stuff, but for now it's just trying to turn the page because we've a short turnaround into Montpellier away next weekend. So that will be a totally different type of challenge to what we faced today.”

For all that Leinster scored seven tries, they left a lot more behind them, as they could have sent out a bigger statement of their intent in their quest for a fifth European title.

"The tournament isn't won in round one, so for us it just feels like we're still trying to get going a little bit,” Cullen maintained.

“The season is unusual. We're in the middle of December, and we had a five game block at the start of the season where by round four and five of that block we were starting to hit a decent bit of form.

“Then obviously there is the November break and we're in the third game post that break now, so just trying to get going again.

“The big thing for us is just trying to improve week-on-week. Lots of good stuff in the first half, but in terms of putting together an 80-minute performance we're still a bit off.

“But we've come through the game in a reasonably clean bill of health, so it's just about building now into next week and I think we'll need to put in a much better performance, because Montpellier picked a bit of a scratchy team for tonight's game (against Exeter), but they've been going very well in the Top 14 and you look through their squad, they have a ton of experience and a ton of top-end talent as well.

“So it's a great challenge for us, going away to France is always tough so I think it's important the group get excited now and look forward to that challenge.”

Leinster will regroup on Monday morning before the trip to Montpellier, but Cullen will be demanding a far more clinical performance for what will be a tougher test in France.

“We lacked control,” the Leinster head coach added.

“Some of it is down to us as coaches, making some changes early which created a bit of disruption around that cohesion part.

“Obviously that is the decision we made. Some of it is in our hands as coaches as well. We become a little bit loose and lose a little bit of focus.

“As you could see it was tit for tat, both teams were having cracks when the game became loose with lots of turnovers in the last 20 minutes. It didn’t particularly suit us.

“It was a pity that we didn’t kick on a little bit more. We were 45-13 at 57 or 58 minutes. The last 22 or 23 minutes it is 7-0 to Bath. It was a lost opportunity for us (to score more points). It is important that we turn the page now.”