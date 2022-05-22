Leo Cullen says Leinster will prepare to face Will Skelton as mind games continue ahead of Champions Cup final

Leinster boss Leo Cullen says he and his fellow coaches have already discussed and prepared for the likelihood of Will Skelton featuring against them in Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup final.

The mind games have been in full flow in recent weeks, as La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara repeatedly said that he didn't expect Skelton to have recovered from a calf injury until next season.

However, the giant Australian lock, who has caused Leinster major problems in recent seasons, was a late call-up to the bench for La Rochelle's crucial Top 14 win over Stade Francais on Saturday, with Skelton coming on in the closing stages.

Cullen had already firmly stated that he wasn't reading anything into O'Gara's comments in the media, but the Leinster supremo admitted that if Skelton is involved in this weekend's European decider in Marseille, the game-plan may have to be tweaked.

“To a point, yeah,” Cullen said after his side's impressive 35-25 win over Munster.

“There are certain things he does that he is very effective at.

“Being aware of them and then trying to come up with a plan ourselves to deal with some of the threats he poses.

“We have discussed it, so that's why the comments (on Friday), like, some of the stuff you take with a pinch of salt for that reason.

“We'll try to be awake for everything as best we possibly can. It's just trying to prepare well this week to give ourselves the best chance.”

Cullen is confident that Tadhg Furlong (ankle), Rónan Kelleher (head) and James Lowe (leg) will be available to face La Rochelle, who are sweating over the fitness of another one of their Kiwi World Cup winners after influential back-row Victor Vito was forced off last weekend with an ankle issue to join scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow on the injury list.