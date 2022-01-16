Leo Cullen plays down Furlong and Ryan injury fears after record win

Tadhg Furlong of Leinster leaves the field as a first half substitution

Leo Cullen says he hopes the injury suffered by Tadhg Furlong should not keep him out for an extended period, while he also played down the hamstring injury that ruled James Ryan out of today's record win over Montpellier.

The tighthead prop came off after just seven minutes of Leinster's 89-7 victory, Montpellier this afternoon raising concerns about his Six Nations availability.

Leinster face Bath in a key Heineken Champions Cup fixture next Saturday, but with just three weeks' to go until the Six Nations, the health of Ireland's Lions' tighthead and the vice captain will be closely watched.

Cullen confirmed that Furlong suffered a calf injury which will cause concern after his lengthy absence with a similar problem last year.

Ireland play Wales on February 5 and Andy Farrell will be heartened by the return to action of Johnny Sexton and Jack Conan.

Jordan Larmour also came off with a dead leg.

“So, Jordan is a dead leg, probably 25 or 30 minutes into the game," he said.

"Tadhg, his calf, we’re hoping it’s not too bad. James is a hamstring on Friday. We just sort of managed him yesterday.

"Again, hopefully it’s not too bad. It doesn’t seem too bad but it’s a short turnaround and we’ll assess him a bit more early in the week.”

Cullen said the team could only learn so much from a facile win over an understrength opponent.

“Not a huge amount, is the honest answer," he said.

"We just have to park that game and move on and focus on the next challenge.

"We played Bath in our previous game so they are an opposition that is reasonably fresh in our memories.

"It’s a different challenge playing them at The Rec so we will see what the conditions are like.

"It can be quite tricky, that pitch, at this time of year so we’ll see.

"We’ll assess, recover, it’s a short turnaround so a couple of training days and make sure we’re aware of the threats coming our way. It’s very much onto the next one because you can only spend so long analysing that one there.”