Leo Cullen has no fears over Caelan Doris’ ability to play at openside

Leo Cullen says that he and his Leinster coaching team had no doubts about starting Caelan Doris at openside wing forward for the first time against Leicester Tigers tomorrow night.

Josh van der Flier’s ankle injury created a vacancy in the back-row between Ryan Baird and Jack Conan and rather go with a like-for-like replacement like Scott Penny or Will Connors the coach has opted for Doris who has never worn the No 7 shirt for Leinster before.

“It's something we discuss quite a bit,” Cullen explained.

"Clearly Josh is out this week, Caelan was out last week and is back in this weekend and if that dynamic had been there in whatever order of those say four back-rowers (Baird, Doris, van der Flier and Conan), Caelan would be the one who covers No 7 anyway and over the course of the last number of seasons, that's something that he has done.

"We have Scott there as well so you think of the relationship of those four back rowers, Ryan Baird and Jack Conan I thought played really well last week and that was the feeling.

"Scott has been outstanding for us all season but Caelan has also brought something very unique throughout the last couple of seasons, really, hasn't he?

"This year during the Six Nations I thought he was exceptional all across the board, so having Scott there gives us the option at least to change that, if there is the need.

"Jack Conan and Caelan have obviously played together in that 6 and 8 role as well, there's been plenty of commentary about that, so yeah, we feel particularly with the physical challenge that Leicester will pose as well that it will be good for us.

"But yeah, we're blessed, we've got some guys there and Caelan is performing at a world class level, isn't he?

"We're excited to see how these guys go.”

Garry Ringrose also returns after his recent issues with concussion and his inclusions comes at a cost for Jordan Larmour who misses out entirely as Jimmy O’Brien shifts to the wing and Ciaran Frawley keeps his place on the bench.

"Garry is such a key figure for us,” Cullen said.

"He captained the team during the pool stages and in that block of games leading into the Six Nations.

"He sees everything, Garry, he knows what’s going on, he’s got a good feel for the group, exceptional player himself, so it’s a great boost for the team.

“It’s hugely competitive as well. Jordan is incredibly unlucky to drop out now after starting last week, another one that we debated a fair bit as well, and we’re lucky that we’ve got some really exceptional guys there as well, so it’s a very competitive group that we have.

“But hopefully this group now goes well, because it’s a wider group of players that gets you into these positions that you need to rely on, and like (hooker) John McKee, making sure that guys are able to step in when required.

“Some selections have been extremely tricky but it’ great to have Garry back because he has such experience and his ability as well.”

Leinster overcame Leicester at Welford Road at the same stage last season, but Cullen is expecting a tougher challenge from the English champions this time around.

"It's different, because the dynamic was different in the tournament,” he said.

“Last season we played Connacht in the back-to-back games, we'd a trip to South Africa, and we had a group who didn't travel, and they got ready (to play Leicester). We hadn't qualified as top seeds at that point either, so we were battling our way through that trip.

“It's different in a number of fronts. For the group we had coming in after the Six Nations, we were trying to integrate last week, and the tail end of the week before.

‘There's all these different big game dynamics taking place at the moment, and you see it all across the competition, Champions Cup and what's gone in the domestic competitions in the lead in.

“There's some differences, Leicester are Premiership champions now so there's a difference. They were feeling their way back in at that point, they've been in really good form. The difference with the 10s and how they 10 with Pollard v George Ford hasn't changed that dramatically, they still play a very string kicking-based game, with string fundamentals.

“Leicester would be renowned over the last X many years, a long time, so it's important we need to understand that, and they're still a very proud club, and they have the taste for success. They're coming as English Premierhsip champions now.

"They've had a bit of transition to the coaching group, but it's the same mindset, Wigglesworth was there as a player/coach, now he's the head man. He's a pretty good understanding of what we do as well.

“It's a great challenge, an amazing tournament. You see the quarter-finals, it's a real privilege to be here, isn't it? That's the way we feel at the moment, it's trying to enjoy the fact that we're here, trying to prepare as best we can, even though it's a relatively short week.

"Because if you look at the four quarter-finals, you have six winners and then the two South African teams, Stormers and Sharks, who are just huge teams in every sense of the word.

"They're four unbelievably exciting ties so in many ways it's good to play first and then see where we sit at the end of the weekend.”



