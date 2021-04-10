Leo Cullen hails ‘outstanding’ Ross Byrne and gives positive update as Johnny Sexton faces return-to-play process

Leinster coach Leo Cullen has hailed Ross Byrne for his composed performance as he came on for Johnny Sexton midway through the first-half of this evening's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final win over Exeter Chiefs and guided the team home.

Two weeks' after his Guinness PRO14 was ended by a Head Injury Assessment and two months after his Six Nations was affected by a brain injury he sustained against Wales, the Leinster and Ireland will again go through the concussion protocols.

His team were trailing 14-7 when he left the field, but Byrne was calmness personified as he kicked 17 points in a famous last eight win.

"Johnny is OK there, so he'll go through the graduated return-to-play," Cullen said.

"I thought it was a great credit to Ross when he comes in and is so composed the whole time, nailed his kicks, and steered is around the field.

"We're lucky with the two of them, we really are, because they're great generals for the group.

"They have dovetailed pretty well over the course of the week as well. Obviously, it's tough for Johnny coming off the way he did but I thought Ross was excellent when he came on.

"Ross has been outstanding for us and we're really lucky with the age profile of the guys as well, with Harry (Byrne) putting on pressure from behind so they're all equally important

"I thought Ross was great the way he comes on and Lukey (McGrath) has been going really well for us at nine, so the leadership of those guys is growing all the time because that leadership piece and growing the experience - it's just important because some of the selection calls are very, very tight as we all know.

"I think internally we know there's lot of tight calls across all the board but I think how everyone goes about their business on the week to week basis, focus on the next thing they can control - I think that's an important piece for our guys."

Read More

Cullen is currently without Caelan Doris and James Ryan who have been stood down due to concerns about the head injuries they suffered while with Ireland.

He said Leinster will be guided by the doctors as they decide how long Sexton will be kept out for.

"The biggest thing is we're trying to take care of all the guys," he said.

"Caelan and James are pretty close to a return now so Johnny, again, like similar to all the guys. We just have to make sure we look after them in the right manner. "Just in terms of graduated return to play, we just need to see how he comes though and, again, the medics will make the calls there and make sure all our guys are being seen by the right people.

"That's the most important piece because we want the guys playing for a long, long time at the club so we will always be cautious with our decision making in that area."

Overall, Cullen was delighted with his team's spirit as they overcame a slow start to record a comprehensive victory.

"We're really pleased because it was a very shaky start whichreminded us of the last quarter-final of this competition that we played in where we also had a very shaky start," he said.

"But I thought the prep during the week was good from the players. They knew the enormity of the challenge it was coming over here.

"The players should really good composure and I thought the bench added through the course of the game as well, which is important, so overall a great squad effort to get through.

"We'll sit back and enjoy the games tomorrow and see who we face next, which is great.

"The contact area was always going to be huge on both sides of the ball.

"For whatever reason, whether it was anxiety or whatever that is, we give away a penalty, we give away a free-kick and then Exeter score off the scrum.

"We fall off a few tackles or get pulled apart for the second try quite easily I thought, chasing rucks.

"But after that, we kind of get into our game better, particularly around the contact point. There were huge shifts from a lot of players that were good and direct in terms of some of their contacts and carriers.

"As the game wore on, we looked defensively better and better, bar probably the start of the second half again, when we had a wobbly moment as well where we get a bit of a ragged line and they go through the middle of us again.

"There's still plenty of bits to work on. The cohesion of the group will hopefully get better over the course of the rest of the season because we spend that time together for a good long block as well which is important because there's still plenty of bits where we can get better at but the contact area was good barring that first 10 minutes."

Read More

Online Editors