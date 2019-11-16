Leo Cullen hails Johnny Sexton try and fires French warning ahead of big test

Staying alive is one of the things that separates Jonathan Sexton.

Staying alive is one of the things that separates Jonathan Sexton.

Not content to show surprising speed in bursting clear of Dewaldt Duvenage's uncompleted wrap tackle, the second touch fiend rewarded Josh van der Flier's fine support line to grab the bonus-point try with a rugby version of the old one-two.

"He showed great strength to fight through the line, great acceleration, awareness of where the space is and who is free.

"It was a really great try," said coach Leo Cullen.

"We scored early into both halves and it settled us into the game.

"Treviso did well to fight back and we talked about that all week, their ability to stay in the fight, stay in the game.

"Overall, we're pleased to get through."

Well before the hour, Sexton was called ashore, Cullen preserving the lungs and legs for what is expected to be a torrid tussle with Lyon in the South of France next Saturday.

"We went away to France in round two last year and got beaten by Toulouse," said Cullen.

"We go away to Lyon this year. Can we be better? That is the question we are asking ourselves.

"Can we be better than we were last year? The challenge is that we're not really up and running with this group yet."

Leinster had to cope with plenty of grunt from the Italians, who must be one of the most horrible teams to play against in the Pro14 League, never mind at the elite level in Europe.

What a job the former All Black Kieran Crowley has done and will continue to do there.

The same intensity and focus through the next five rounds will guarantee they won't become common fodder for anyone.

Man of the Match Garry Ringrose was back to his best with a hat-trick of tries and numerous smart interventions.

He knew what was coming from a Benetton side that had won in Ballsbridge in the PRO14 League the season before last and drawn last season.

"They have no reason to fear The RDS from the results they've got here the last couple of years," he noted.

"We wouldn't under-estimate them. I wouldn't even say we admire their spirit because they are above that.

"We are under no illusion as to how tough a game that was and we're under no illusion what we have to improve on."

Leinster will sit back and observe how Northampton Saints and Lyon get on at Franklin's Gardens tomorrow (KO1.0).

Online Editors