Leo Cullen backs Caelan Doris to excel against Leicester in new openside role

Leo Cullen believes his Leinster team are strong enough to absorb the loss of World Player of the Year Josh van der Flier who misses tonight’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Leicester Tigers with an ankle injury.

And the coach does not believe complacency will be an issue for his team in front of 27,000 fans at the Aviva Stadium. Van der Flier joins captain Johnny Sexton in missing out, although the flanker is not expected to be out long-term.

Ireland star Caelan Doris comes into the back-row at openside flanker in one of three changes to the team that beat Ulster. Elsewhere, Garry Ringrose returns as Jimmy O’Brien reverts to the right wing and Jordan Larmour misses out entirely.

Doris has never worn the Leinster No 7 shirt before, but Cullen has no qualms about picking him ahead of Scott Penny and Will Connors to play alongside Ryan Baird and Jack Conan.

“Caelan would have covered there plenty of times for us,” Cullen said.

“It looks potentially a bit drastic but that is something that is covered. We have confidence in the decision.

“If you think about the amount of games that Ross Byrne has played over the last number of seasons, it’s his time to steer the ship now.

“Josh pulls out, Scott Penny, the amount of experience he has accrued over the last number of seasons and he’s still incredible young as well, that was a tight call, we’ve obviously gone for a slightly different dynamic with the challenge that we feel is coming against us, the changes we’ll have later in the game, we feel will be important as well.”

“You need that level of competition over the course of the season. You need a big group of players to compete on both fronts.” Complacency, Cullen says, will not be an issue against the English champions who arrive as rank outsiders. “Our guys are desperate to be successful in this tournament and I don’t sense any complacency,” he said.