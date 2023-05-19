Leo Cullen and James Ryan speak ahead of Leinster v La Rochelle
Avril Kinsella
Leinster Rugby take on La Rochelle in the final of the Champions Cup on Saturday 20th May at the Aviva Stadium at 16:45.
Latest Champions Cup
Tony Ward: Mental scars will remain for Blues after Munster loss – they need big response to take down Ronan O’Gara’s giants
Ronan O'Gara, Grégory Alldritt and Brice Dulin speak ahead of Leinster v La Rochelle.
Leo Cullen and James Ryan speak ahead of Leinster v La Rochelle
Leinster Rugby complete Captain's Run at the Aviva ahead of Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle.
‘You judge yourself on silverware – no one cares about making finals’ – Brian O’Driscoll says Leinster know they need win
What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about Leinster v La Rochelle
How Leinster rate: The players Leo Cullen has chosen to end La Rochelle hoodoo and earn fifth star
‘There’s no major hangover’ – Leo Cullen insists Leinster are ready for challenge of champs La Rochelle
The Left Wing podcast: If La Rochelle are even better, where does that leave Leinster?
‘It’s a home game for me too’ – Ronan O’Gara relishing Lansdowne Road return as he targets back-to-back titles
