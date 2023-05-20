Leo Cullen and Garry Ringrose speak after Leinster's Champions Cup defeat to La Rochelle
Avril Kinsella
Latest Champions Cup
Ronan O'Gara claims there was a lack of respect following La Rochelle's Champions Cup victory
‘It’s devastating, but we’ll be back’ – Leo Cullen promises that Leinster will return stronger from final collapse
Breaking | Investigation launched into alleged Aviva tunnel row involving Johnny Sexton, Ronan O’Gara and others
Bernard Jackman: Leo Cullen facing major change in Leinster landscape
The Left Wing podcast: Leinster’s Darkest Day - post-match analysis from the Aviva
Leinster blow it as Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle come from 17 points down to win the Champions Cup
Leinster player ratings: Henshaw, Sheehan and van der Flier shine as Blues fall short again
Live | Champions Cup final – Leinster v La Rochelle: Blues battling to hold out for victory against reigning champions
Leinster and La Rochelle arrive at Aviva Stadium ahead of Champions Cup final
