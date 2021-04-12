Leinster’s Ireland fringe players step up to remind Farrell of their enduring class

What do Rónan Kelleher, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Jordan Larmour and James Lowe have in common?

Well, apart from all playing a key role in one of Leinster’s greatest European victories, none of the aforementioned eight internationals would start for Ireland if everyone was fit and available.

It’s quite remarkable really when you think about it: the eight players made up over half of the best team in Ireland beating the reigning English and European champions in their own backyard, yet none of them would be selected to start by Andy Farrell.

In the aftermath of Lowe being dropped by Farrell after a couple of defensive lapses, it was interesting to note how the assessment from the Leinster camp was that different systems suit different players.

That certainly seems to be the case with Lowe, who looked far more comfortable in a blue jersey than he has done when he was wearing green in recent months.

Of course, a Champions Cup quarter-final is not on the same scale as a Six Nations game, but it’s also not far off.

Lowe hasn’t suddenly solved his defensive flaws, yet he looked far more dangerous on Saturday.

Robbie Henshaw was named the official man of the match as Leinster brilliantly put Exeter to the sword, but there were no shortage of contenders, particularly up front.

Van der Flier had fallen down the Irish pecking order recently before the door reopened on the back of others being unavailable.

The word from the Irish coaches was that the van der Flier needed to work on his ball carrying because such are the demands of the modern game, his insatiable hunger for defensive work is only half the battle.

The Leinster back-row took the feedback on board and the results have spoken for themselves.

Van der Flier is never going to bulldozing carrier a la Ruddock and while he has recognised as much, he has added much of a punch by ensuring that he times his run onto the ball far better. Couple his nine carries with 22 tackles and loads of strong breakdown work, and van der Flier delivered one of his best performances for Leinster against a much-fancied Exeter back-row.

Most people have questioned Eddie Jones’ decision to continue to overlook Sam Simmonds, with some even tipping the No 8 as a Lions bolter.

However, Simmons was utterly outplayed by Conan, who maintained his excellent recent form. The Bray native has been cursed with injuries in the last few years, but he has found his feet now and is playing superbly.

Then there is the third member of the Leinster back-row who shone so brightly. It remains a mystery why Ruddock hasn’t won more than 27 Ireland caps and when you see him consistently produce top-class displays for Leinster, it really is a wonder why.

Between them, Ruddock, van der Flier and Conan made 33 carries and 51 tackles, which is an incredible return in anyone’s book, let alone against a team of Exeter’s calibre.

Kelleher wasn’t far behind the contribution of his back-row colleagues, as the supremely talented hooker totally dominated England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, who many are tipping for the Lions.

Ireland doesn’t produce too many athletes with such pace and power as Kelleher. What made his performance all the more pleasing is that his set-piece was rock solid.

Lineout throwing has been Kelleher’s Achilles’ heel, but when he nails his basics, there isn’t an Irish hooker who rivals his ability in the loose. McGrath is also an interesting example. The 28-year-old hasn’t played for Ireland since being brought to the World Cup as one of two scrum-halves, yet he remains a key Leinster men.

Despite Jamison Gibson-Park, who is currently injured, having usurped McGrath at international level, Leo Cullen has still tended to pick the Dubliner. McGrath went about his business in a typically quiet but efficient manner at the weekend, to offer Farrell another reminder that he still has plenty to offer.

His half-back partner for most of the game, Ross Byrne, also came up trumps for Leinster, as he so often does. It said so much about Byrne’s temperament that Leinster never missed a beat when he replaced the injured Johnny Sexton. Byrne kicked like a dream while he also endured some heavy hits before brushing himself off and going again.

Farrell will certainly welcome having more selection headaches and for those Leinster players on the fringes, impressive big-game performances like last Saturday will go a long way.