Leinster's winning run ends as Saracens march on to Champions Cup semi-final

Saracens' Callum Clark (second right) catches the ball during the Champions Cup quarter-final win over Leinster at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

The walking dead of Saracens march on into the semi-final of the Heineken Champions Cup.

After bullying everyone in their own backyard for the last four weeks, Leinster stepped up in class and were beaten up by the European champions.

Once again, Ireland’s leading players couldn’t match the best of England physically. Leinster’s scrum was destroyed, they struggled in the air and their passing game broke down under the relentless pressure.

Although they’ve been weakened by a summer of departures and Farrell’s suspension, Saracens still have a starting XV of real quality and they arrived like a team determined to make sure the paucity of options on their bench didn’t become a factor.

Saracens' Duncan Taylor (left) passes the ball to Alex Goode to score his side's first try of the game during the Champions Cup quarter final match at the Aviva Stadium

Whatsapp Saracens' Duncan Taylor (left) passes the ball to Alex Goode to score his side's first try of the game during the Champions Cup quarter final match at the Aviva Stadium

Still, even in his wildest dreams, Mark McCall couldn’t have envisaged taking a 19-point lead in at half-time.

Leinster stormed back and got within five points, but the visitors found a second wind and deserved their win.

Leinster haven’t often had to chase games during their 25-match winning run since last year’s final and while they responded well it was too little, too late.

Their double-tackle strategy back-fired as they conceded a series of ruck penalties which Alex Goode happily turned into a 9-3 lead, before their scrum started to creak under pressure from the English-South African axis in the Sarries front-row.

When Elliot Daly banged over a stunning penalty from inside his own half to make it 12-3 the last thing Leinster needed to do was give him another opportunity but in a worrying echo of his Twickenham meltdown Johnny Sexton shanked his restart, the scrum collapsed and the England full-back extended the lead.

When they review the game, the Leinster coaches will hone in on a five minute period their team spent in Saracens’ ’22 around the half-hour mark on the back of a rare penalty win off their own scrum.

They went to touch twice and twice their maul came down illegally. Leinster could do nothing on penalty advantage and, just after they’d been warned for their conduct, Tim Swinson forced his way into the Leinster drive and forced a scrum.

Instead of defending their line, Sarance were soon celebrating under the empty South Stand after scoring try of real quality.

Leinster's Garry Ringrose is tackled by Saracens' Sean Maitland during the Champions Cup quarter-final match at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Whatsapp Leinster's Garry Ringrose is tackled by Saracens' Sean Maitland during the Champions Cup quarter-final match at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

They stuck the scrum penalty into touch, then forced a maul penalty and launched a brilliant attack with Jamie George pulling the ball back for Goode who fed Duncan Taylor. The Scottish centre drew in two defenders and found his out-half and he beat Jordan Larmour all ends up to score.

When he converted, Leinster were staring down the barrel and the only reprieve came when Daly was short with an audacious 60m effort after another scrum came down.

The second-half started with a similar pattern and Maro Itoje forced a brilliant penalty to thwart Leinster’s first attack after the restart.

Leo Cullen sent in Ryan Baird and Ronan Kelleher on to try and inject some energy and Sexton stepped up with a brilliant play off a scrum deep into his own half to take Robbie Henshaw’s return pass and race into Saracens’ territory.

The English side coughed up a penalty and finally the home side managed to make the pressure count with Porter forcing his way over from close range and when Sexton converted it was 22-10.

They needed to build on that score and Jackson Wray handed them the chance by lingering too long on a poach for the referee’s liking.

That opportunity came to nothing as Itoje again intervened and the scrum followed up with a penalty.

Baird then coughed up a penalty by pulling down the maul, but he made up for it by stripping Billy Vunipola of possession and Michael Rhodes hit Sexton late to give Leinster a shot at the ’22.

Kelleher found Josh van der Flier at the front and after the maul edged forward Jamison Gibson-Park found Rory O’Loughlin, he pulled it back to Sexton and he sent Larmour into a big hole and he scorched past Alex Lewington to score. Sexton made it a five-point match.

Suddenly, it was all Leinster but a big Kelleher turnover and brilliant Jamison Gibson-Park chip and Garry Ringrose chase came to nothing as Leinster’s maul was splintered by Wray.

Goode missed a chance to seal it from a tough angle, but Larmour forced an offload as his side threatened to break out of their own half and the clock kept ticking.

Again, the Saracens scrum forced the penalty and this time it was Daly who pulled his penalty wide.

Leinster had five minutes to find five points and Sarries gave them the ball deep in their own half and challenged them to go the distance.

Eventually, Gibson-Park forced the pass and again the visiting maul earned a penalty.

This time, Goode made no mistake to close it out.

Leinster: J Larmour; H Keenan, G Ringrose, R Henshaw (R O’Loughlin 62), J Lowe; J Sexton (capt) (R Byrne 66), L McGrath (J Gibson-Park 62); C Healy (E Byrne 57), S Cronin (R Kelleher 43), A Porter (M Bent 73); D Toner (R Baird 43), J Ryan; C Doris, W Connors (J Van der Flier 53), J Conan.

Saracens: E Daly; A Lewington, D Taylor, B Barritt (capt) (D Morris 80), S Maitland; A Goode (Manu Vunipola 80), R Wigglesworth (A Davies 69); Mako Vunipola (R Barrington 69), J George (T Woolstencroft ), V Koch (A Clarey); M Itoje, T Swinson (C Hunter-Hill 64); M Rhodes (C Clark 74), J Wray, B Vunipola.

Referee: P Gauzere (France)

Online Editors