Seán O'Brien is in race to be fit for Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final against Scarlets in less than three weeks' time.

Leinster's Sean O'Brien in race to be fit for Champions Cup semi-final

Leo Cullen had said that the influential flanker was close to a return to fitness in time for Sunday's win over Saracens, but the Irish Independent understands that he still remains a bit off recovering fully from his shoulder injury and is not guaranteed to be available for the Aviva Stadium clash.

O'Brien has played just 27 minutes since starting against Exeter in December. He damaged his shoulder in his return game against Scarlets in Wales during the Six Nations. EPCR chiefs will confirm the date for the two European semis in the coming days.

Leinster will today provide an injury update ahead of their PRO14 clash with Zebre at the RDS on Saturday, with Luke McGrath, Jack Conan and Jordan Larmour among the primary concerns along with O'Brien. Munster, meanwhile, jetted out to South Africa last night ahead of their meetings with the Southern Kings and Cheetahs.

The province have confirmed that Tommy O'Donnell will miss the rest of their campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery. Johann van Graan's men are due to touch down today and train tomorrow ahead of their first outing in the southern city of George; CJ Stander's home town.

Irish Independent