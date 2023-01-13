Leinster’s Ross Byrne handed chance to stake Six Nations claim ahead of next week’s Ireland squad announcement

Ross Byrne will get another chance to stake his claim to be included in Ireland's Six Nations squad, which will be announced next Thursday, as he starts at out-half in Leinster’s Champions Cup trip to Gloucester tomorrow (1.0).

With Johnny Sexton sidelined with a cheekbone injury, Byrne will hope to catch Andy Farrell’s eye by steering Leinster to a 14th win this season.

Byrne is partnered by Jamison Gibson-Park, who returns to the starting team for the clash at Kingsholm.

Twenty-one-year-old Naas native Jamie Osborne will also be out to impress, as he partners captain Garry Ringrose in midfield.

Full-back Hugo Keenan will make his 50th Leinster appearance in a back-three alongside Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O’Brien, with James Lowe not included.

In the pack, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Michael Ala’alatoa form the front row.

Ross Molony and James Ryan are paired in the second row, with Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris completing the forwards.

Off the bench, Cian Healy looks set to make his 100th appearance in Europe, becoming only the fifth player to do so, and second from Leinster, following in the footsteps of Gordon D’Arcy, while the trio of Michael Milne, Brian Deeny and Liam Turner could all make their European debuts.

Meanwhile, Gloucester have recalled their big guns in a bid to reverse the 57-0 hammering they endured at the RDS last month.

The likes of Jonny May, Chris Harris, Ollie Thorley and Ben Morgan all return to boost the cherry and whites' hopes of causing a big upset.

Gloucester – G Barton; J May, C Harris, S Atkinson, O Thorley; S Carreras, B Meehan; V Rapava-Ruskin, G McGuigan, K Gotovtsev; F Clarke, M Alemanno; R Ackermann, L Ludlow (capt), B Morgan. Reps: S Blake, H Elrington, C Knight, C Jordan, J Clement, S Varney, B Twelvetrees, T Seabrook.

Leinster – H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose (capt), J Osborne, J O'Brien; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, J Ryan; R Baird, J van der Flier, C Doris. Reps: R Kelleher, M Milne, C Healy, B Deeny, J Conan, N McCarthy, H Byrne, L Turner.

Ref: P Brousset (France)