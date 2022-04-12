Leinster’s Jamison Gibson-Park cited for alleged dangerous tackle on Connacht’s Kieran Marmion

Leinster's Jamison Gibson-Park walks off the pitch after being shown a yellow card during the Heineken Champions Cup win over Connacht. Photo credit: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Leinster scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park has been cited by the EPCR after a complaint arising from his side’s Heineken Champions Cup last 16 first leg win over Connacht at The Sportsground last Friday.

Gibson-Park is alleged to have made a dangerous tackle on Kieran Marmion, his opposite number from Connacht in the 56th minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.13.

The Leinster player received a yellow card for the offence at the time.

Philippe Cavalieros (France), chair, Yannick Jauzion (France) and Mitchell Read (England) have been appointed as the independent Disciplinary Committee for the hearing which will take place by video conference on Tuesday evening.

The complaint was made by the match Citing Commissioner, Maurizio Vancini of Italy.

With a two week suspension for a lower end offence and up to 10 to 52 weeks at the highest end of the spectrum, any upholding of the charge will see the Ireland international miss the second leg this Friday.

Gibson-Park found an unusual ally after the game with Connacht boss Andy Friend speaking out in his favour.

"I thought it was a yellow. I think there's so much conjecture around these things at the moment. To me, there was one angle that made it look not good, there was two other angles where you thought there was not much more he can do," Friend said.

"Now, he definitely hit shoulder on face but I reckon we've got to be careful there's a game. I didn't think there was any intent.

"I didn't think there was any intent in Tom Daly's tackle a few weeks ago (against Leinster). There was different circumstances. This one had a second defender in there so you can understand a player, Kieran, falling.

"I was OK with it, to be honest, but you just don't know at this stage whether it's going to be play on, yellow card, red card. I thought the right decision was made."