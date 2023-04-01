| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Leinster’s individual quality proves the difference as Gibson-Park delivers the final nail in Ulster’s coffin

Brendan Fanning

Jack Conan wins a lineout against Ulster. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand
James Lowe Expand

Close

Jack Conan wins a lineout against Ulster. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Jack Conan wins a lineout against Ulster. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

James Lowe

James Lowe

/

Jack Conan wins a lineout against Ulster. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

It wasn’t quite the current chaos of Dover Port, hobbled by Brexit, with bumper to bumper traffic as far as the eye can see, but the caravan coming over the Liffey told us the Ulster fans were here on business.

Against a Sexton-less Leinster, and having survived a mid-season crisis that threatened to scuttle them before spring arrived, you could understand their ambition. And it was piddling down. Add it all up and you had circumstances in which wheels and rails are not always in happy union.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy