It wasn’t quite the current chaos of Dover Port, hobbled by Brexit, with bumper to bumper traffic as far as the eye can see, but the caravan coming over the Liffey told us the Ulster fans were here on business.

Against a Sexton-less Leinster, and having survived a mid-season crisis that threatened to scuttle them before spring arrived, you could understand their ambition. And it was piddling down. Add it all up and you had circumstances in which wheels and rails are not always in happy union.

Leinster’s are still on track though, still well oiled, still unbeaten. The next journey won’t take them out of town, rather a local spin to keep the wheels working and then back to Lansdowne Road at the weekend — the exact date to be announced tonight — for a Champions Cup quarter-final against Leicester Tigers.

On a day like this you brace yourself for displaying unbridled enthusiasm for the loose ball on the deck, regardless of the height of the waves coming over the side. Ulster weren’t lacking but Leinster were quicker. It also requires being a little bit better at everything else: getting the nudge at the scrum; disrupting a couple of lineouts; getting better yardage from your kicking game. That territorial battle was significant and it was another one — courtesy mostly of the excellent James Lowe — won by the home team.

But for a magic moment in the first half, with Leinster 13-3 ahead, the contest could have been tipped into the done and dusted column before the break. Thanks to James Hume’s try it was game-on again.

The quality of Stu McCloskey’s fetch, and drive, and his decision not to risk the offload despite his positive momentum, opened the door to what happened next. With decent ball off that ruck and a massive target to aim at, Billy Burns got it inch perfect with the kick pass into space for Hume to secure and score.

It wasn’t just good for the game, it was good that Hume was the finisher. A year ago he was very much in the frame for Andy Farrell. Injury, and a slow comeback to form, have removed him from Ireland’s most populous part of the field, where McCloskey — despite all he has to offer — is long odds to make the plane to the World Cup.

In this sort of contest the conversion is in the same pay bracket as the try, so instead of 13-10 to Leinster it was 13-8. Still, the effect on Ulster morale was huge: not just to be back in the game but to have changed the picture with such a top quality try had to be worth something extra?

Maybe not. What Ulster needed more than anything was to use the restart to get back into Leinster’s half. Instead they conceded a harsh looking penalty against McCloskey and Byrne was given another long range shot, which he missed.

The problem with putting a squeeze on Leinster however is it must be more than a passing phase. When you feel the grip loosening through fatigue? That’s the time to summon up something from somewhere and keep them under the cosh. It didn’t happen.

Instead that second quarter turned into a police raid where Leinster were the SWAT team and they point blank refused to leave the Ulster gaff until they had something tangible for their efforts. They didn’t want Mickey Mouse stuff either; rather they were after something to go to court with and come away with a custodial.

So they turned down the chance of another shot on goal — success from that would have made it a two score game — and instead ripped out every drawer and turned over beds and settees and anything left on legs.

They thought they had come up with the goods when man of the match Jack Conan got over after sustained pressure and harassment, but the intervention of the Review Crew wiped that five points off the board. The problem for Ulster was that Leinster didn’t leave empty handed: they cashed in their advantage play for three points, giving them an eight-points lead to take into the second half.

Sometimes that kind of plea bargain has a positive feel for the defendant, but not this time. In order to shift that mood they would have to make an irresistible offer early in the second half. That didn’t happen either.

Mike Lowry getting turned over in the opening minutes was a bad start, and while they parked it and moved on there would be two other crime scenes that undid them, both out of touch. The first was at attacking lineout on the East Stand side with the score still 16-8 and Ulster having done good work to set up the position. It broke down on a miscommunication: Rob Herring thought he was aiming high but others were still on the ground when he gave flight to the ball. It was a killer.

The one that buried them followed a few minutes later, with the scores unchanged. This time the scene had moved closer to home, but Leinster pressure forced a system error and Ulster were in desperate trouble. When Jamison Gibson-Park sprinted over for the deal-breaker it further illustrated the difference between the teams: individual quality.

His pick-up in loose play and speed of reaction explains why he’s Ireland’s number one and in the top bracket of scrumhalves in the world game. Ulster don’t have the code for that kind of operator.