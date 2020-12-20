| 5.4°C Dublin

Leinster's Gibson-Park dilemma and one of Munster's greatest victories

Neil Francis

Munster's victory away to Clermont will boost Van Graan's chances of staying in his position

&lsquo;Jamison Gibson-Park did many things well yesterday, but the deficiencies in his game were there to see.&rsquo; Photo: Lorraine O&rsquo;Sullivan Expand

This was one of those very frustrating Leinster performances where they decide to tie one hand behind their back rather than put on the 60 points which Northampton deserved.

The blue side eventually prevailed with a really sloppy performance still way too good for anything that Northampton could conjure up. Amazingly, the English Premiership side were still in the hunt deep into the second half in a match where Vaudeville mistakes at every turn could have made it closer than it needed to be.

Leinster committed in excess of 20 handling errors in admittedly difficult conditions and they let their enthusiastic but outmatched opponents hang around with the persistency of consistency of effort.

