Leinster's clash with La Rochelle won't be shown free-to-air as Euro dates and times announced

Leinster fans have suffered a blow ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup semi-final clash with La Rochelle after it was announced that the game won't be shown free-to-air.

The Blues' showdown with Ronan O'Gara's crack French outfit has been scheduled by the EPCR for Sunday May 2 with a 3.0pm kick-off, however, the game will only be available to watch on BT Sport.

It means Leinster fans without a BT Sport package will have to make alternative plans to see the game.

The other semi-final, between four-time winners, Toulouse and semi-final debutants Bordeaux-Begles at Stade Ernest Wallon on Saturday May 1 will be shown free-to-air on Virgin Media and Channel 4 as well as on BT Sport, also with a 3.0pm kick-off time.

In the Challenge Cup, old rivals in European competition, Leicester Tigers and Ulster Rugby, meet at Welford Road on Friday April 30, and the following evening, Bath Rugby host Montpellier at the Recreation Ground with both semi-finals live on BT Sport.

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP SEMI-FINALS

Saturday May 1

Toulouse v Bordeaux-Bègles, Stade Ernest Wallon (3.0pm) - Live BT Sport/Virgin Media

Sunday May 2

La Rochelle v Leinster Rugby, Stade Marcel Deflandre (3.0pm) - Live BT Sport

Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday May 22

CHALLENGE CUP SEMI-FINALS

Friday April 30

Leicester Tigers v Ulster Rugby, Mattioli Woods Welford Road (8.0pm) – BT Sport

Saturday May 1

Bath Rugby v Montpellier, Recreation Ground (8.0pm) – BT Sport

Challenge Cup final: Friday May 21

Online Editors