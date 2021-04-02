Leinster's Champions Cup clash with Toulon this evening in doubt following positive Covid test in visitors' camp

Leinster are due to take on Toulon in the Champions Cup this evening at the RDS

Leinster's clash with Toulon this evening has been plunged into doubt after a member of the French side's squad tested positive for Covid-19.

Discussions between the clubs and the tournament's medical council on whether to proceed with the game have been ongoing since last night with no resolution as yet.

Toulon are in Dublin already ahead of the last 16 clash and, with the quarter-finals scheduled for next weekend there is no wiggle-room in the schedule to refix games.

During the pool stages, matches that were cancelled as a result of the coronavirus were decided by a panel, with the team who suffered the cases losing the matches 28-0.

If European Professional Club Rugby took the same approach with this game, then Leinster would progress to face Exeter Chiefs or Lyon next weekend.

A decision on whether to proceed will be made in the next while.

