Leinster’s Champions Cup clash with Montpellier on shaky ground as French club has a further Covid positive

Leinster are due to play their second Champions Cup game in Montpellier on Friday night. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup clash in Montpellier on Friday night looks further doubt as the French club has recorded a fifth positive Covid-19 case in seven days.

Like Leinster, Montpellier postponed yesterday's training, but the results of the latest round of testing have thrown a further spanner in the works.

Montpellier have said that a fifth positive case “considerably impacts the preparation for the match against Leinster”.

Those who have tested positive are isolating, with the rest of the squad training separately ahead of another round of testing tomorrow.

Leinster were due to return to training today. However, that is dependent on the results of their testing undertaken yesterday.

Leinster recorded four positive cases last week, including three senior players, and while their game against Bath still went ahead, the province postponed training yesterday as a precautionary measure.

Should any Champions Cup game be forfeited, the club deemed responsible will be awarded a 28-0 defeat.