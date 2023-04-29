Leinster’s big missed opportunity in a home semi-final against Perpignan still drives Leo Cullen 20 years on

Leo Cullen in action against Perpignan during the European Cup semi-final in 2003. Photo: Sportsfile

Rúaidhrí O'Connor

Sitting alongside his laptop, notebooks and plans for the days, weeks and months ahead, Leo Cullen keeps a memento from a different life that still has relevance today.