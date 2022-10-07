Leinster's battle with Racing 92 moved due to concert clash as Champions Cup fixtures are confirmed

Leinster open their Champions Cup schedule with a game away to Racing 92. Image: Sportsfile.

Leinster's Champions Cup trip to face Racing 92 will be a bit less daunting after it was confirmed that the French side have had to move the game outside of Paris.

Racing 92's indoor U Arena is hosting a concert, which means that Leinster will face the French giants at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre on Saturday, December 10 instead.

Leo Cullen's side then welcome Gloucester on Friday December 16 before the return fixtures in January.

Munster open their European campaign with a blockbuster home tie with Toulouse on Sunday December 11, before travelling to face Northampton the following Sunday.

Ulster’s first fixture is away to Sale on Sunday December 11 also, before they host Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle side in a mouth-watering battle on Saturday December 17.

Round 1

Saturday 10 December

Racing 92 v Leinster, Stade Oceane, Le Havre, 1pm

Sunday 11 December

Sale Sharks v Ulster, AJ Bell Stadium, 1pm

Munster v Toulouse, Thomond Park, 3.15pm

Round 2

Friday 16 December

Leinster v Gloucester, RDS, 8pm

Saturday 17 December

Ulster v La Rochelle, Kingspan Stadium, 5.30pm

Sunday 18 December

Northampton v Munster, Franklin's Gardens, 1pm

Round 3

Saturday 14 January

Gloucester v Leinster, Kingsholm, 1pm

Munster v Northampton, Thomond Park, 3.15pm

La Rochelle v Ulster, Stade Marcel Deflandre, 5.30pm

Round 4

Saturday 21 January

Leinster v Racing 92, Aviva Stadium, 3.15pm

Ulster v Sale, Kingspan Stadium, 8pm

Sunday 22 January

Toulouse v Munster, Stade Ernest Wallon, 3.15pm