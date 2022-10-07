Leinster's battle with Racing 92 moved due to concert clash as Champions Cup fixtures are confirmed

Leinster's Champions Cup trip to face Racing 92 will be a bit less daunting after it was confirmed that the French side have had to move the game outside of Paris.
Racing 92's indoor U Arena is hosting a concert, which means that Leinster will face the French giants at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre on Saturday, December 10 instead.
Leo Cullen's side then welcome Gloucester on Friday December 16 before the return fixtures in January.
Munster open their European campaign with a blockbuster home tie with Toulouse on Sunday December 11, before travelling to face Northampton the following Sunday.
Ulster’s first fixture is away to Sale on Sunday December 11 also, before they host Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle side in a mouth-watering battle on Saturday December 17.
Round 1
Saturday 10 December
Racing 92 v Leinster, Stade Oceane, Le Havre, 1pm
Sunday 11 December
Sale Sharks v Ulster, AJ Bell Stadium, 1pm
Munster v Toulouse, Thomond Park, 3.15pm
Round 2
Friday 16 December
Leinster v Gloucester, RDS, 8pm
Saturday 17 December
Ulster v La Rochelle, Kingspan Stadium, 5.30pm
Sunday 18 December
Northampton v Munster, Franklin's Gardens, 1pm
Round 3
Saturday 14 January
Gloucester v Leinster, Kingsholm, 1pm
Munster v Northampton, Thomond Park, 3.15pm
La Rochelle v Ulster, Stade Marcel Deflandre, 5.30pm
Round 4
Saturday 21 January
Leinster v Racing 92, Aviva Stadium, 3.15pm
Ulster v Sale, Kingspan Stadium, 8pm
Sunday 22 January
Toulouse v Munster, Stade Ernest Wallon, 3.15pm