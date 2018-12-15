Leinster officials are liaising with Gardai and Champions Cup organisers as Storm Deirdre threatens today's clash against Bath at the Aviva (5.30pm).

Leinster working with Gardai and Champions Cup officials ahead of Bath clash as Storm Deirdre hits

High winds have caused disruptions to electricity wires and motorists are advised to be aware of wind-blown debris as Storm Deirdre spreads throughout the country.

More than 4,000 homes are currently without power in the Glengariff area of Cork with ESB technicians currently working to repair the fault.

Emergency services - and ESB teams - are on standby to assist as two further Met Eireann weather alerts come into effect this afternoon.

Met Éireann issued a nationwide Status Orange wind warning as parts of the country are set to be battered by gusts of up to 130km/h.

Second in the pool, Leinster remain in control of their own destiny and will view this evening's return clash against Bath as a chance to launch their assault on the quarter-finals.

If things go to plan for leaders Toulouse against Wasps this afternoon, the European champions could be seven points behind come kick-off.

With Storm Deirdre moving up from the south throughout the day, Leinster have said they will keep fans updated with any news that may affect the match.

"A lot of queries on #StormDeirdre - as with any match day we continue to monitor with stadium officials, Gardaí and tournament organisers weather and other factors that may affect the game. If anything changes, we will announce ASAP. Thank you. #LEIvBAT," read a statement on Twitter.

Online Editors