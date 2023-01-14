Leinster winning machine roars on as Leo Cullen’s men turn on the style in Gloucester victory

The Leinster winning machine shows no signs of slowing down, as a 15th victory of their unbeaten season saw the province take another big step towards securing that all-important spot as top seeds.

All week, the players and coaches spoke about the need for a quick start to silence the vociferous home crowd at Kingsholm, so when Leinster scored two unopposed tries off training ground moves inside the opening 11 minutes, you sensed Gloucester were in for a tough afternoon.

It wasn't quite as bad as the 57-0 drubbing that they suffered at the RDS last month, but the hosts were a distant second best, as Leinster moved through the gears with relative ease to rack up a staggering aggregate score of 106-14 against the Premiership's fourth place team.

With Racing 92 coming to Dublin next weekend, Leinster are in firm control of their own destiny, as this may well prove to be their last away trip of the tournament, with the top ranked side guaranteed home advantage in the knockout stages, en route to May's Aviva Stadium final.

Another bonus point win here, Leinster's 11th in 15 games this season, was wrapped inside the opening half, as Leo Cullen could start planning early for what's to come next week, before he loses the bulk of his squad for the Six Nations.

Ahead of Thursday's squad announcement, Ireland attack coach Mike Catt and defence coach Simon Easterby were in Kingsholm to observe plenty of their key men delivering another accomplished performance.

Dan Sheehan, Caelan Doris and James Ryan were at the heart of a dominant display from the pack, as Gloucester, who apart from the scrum, struggled to cope with Leinster's pace and power.

Catt and Easterby will also have been hugely impressed with Jamis Osborne's strong all-round man-of-the-match display, as the 21-year old Naas native produced another reminder of why he is so highly regarded within the Leinster setup.

Osborne was one of seven different try scorers, as his first-half effort along with Doris, Michael Ala’alatoa, Jordan Larmour, Hugo Keenan, Josh van der Flier and Rónan Kelleher set Leinster on their way to a resounding victory.

For all that this was a positive outing, Cullen will be concerned at how his pack conceded further scrum penalties on the back of the set-piece struggling against the Ospreys last time out.

The visitors wasted no time in settling, as they punctured the noisy Shed with a third minute try, as Larmour scored off first phase, when Ryan and Doris combined off a lineout.

Seb Atkinson's yellow card made life more difficult for Gloucester and with the centre in the sin-bin for all of a minute, Leinster got in for a second try.

Osborne had made the initial break before Leinster used another pre-planned move from a five-metre tap penalty, as Sheehan and Doris linked up to put Ala’alatoa over.

In truth, Gloucester's defence was really poor, but they did hit back on 25 minutes, as referee Pierre Brousset awarded a penalty try and issued Andrew Porter a yellow card for pulling down a maul that was marching towards the line.

The automatic seven-pointer gave Gloucester a glimmer of hope but that was soon extinguished, as the influential Jamison Gibson-Park put Osborne through another gaping hole in the defence. The centre still had work to do, but his devastating footwork left Ben Meehan for dead.

Ross Byrne kept the scoreboard ticking over by converting all three tries, and the out-half, who, as ever, confidently ran the game-plan, added a fourth successful kick with the clock in the red after Doris scored from a five-metre penalty that saw Sheehan carry hard.

28-7 to the good at the break, things soon got worse for Gloucester, as Byrne arrowed a superb 50:22 kick and followed it up with another probing kick in behind.

Gloucester were pinned back in their own 22 and as Byrne released Ryan for a big carry, it set the platform for Leinster's fifth converted try. Byrne got involved in the move again, instinctively tipping on a pass for Keenan to dance along the touchline and over for another well-worked score.

Gloucester got a consolation try after the hour mark, as Leinster conceded a second penalty try, with Doris shown yellow for pulling down the maul, as Porter had done in the first-half.

14-man Leinster had the final say, however, Van der Flier scoring after a smart lineout play from Kelleher, with Harry Byrne picking up where his older brother Ross left off by adding the extras.

Gloucester finished with 14 as Santiago Carreras was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on and Leinsterr capitalised, as Kelleher became his side's seventh different try scorer.

A good day at the office was made even more so, as Cian Healy came off the bench to become just the fifth player to reach 100 European games.

It was that kind of occasion, as Leinster marched on with the top seed spot now within touching distance.

Scorers

Gloucester: 2 Penalty tries.

Leinster: Larmour, Ala’alatoa, Osborne, Doris, Keenan 1 try each, R Byrne 5 cons.

TEAMS

Gloucester – G Barton (B Twelvetrees 53); J May, C Harris (T Seabrook 67), S Atkinson, O Thorley; S Carreras, B Meehan (S Varney 57); V Rapava-Ruskin (H Elrington 57), G McGuigan (S Blake 55), K Gotovtsev (C Knight 60) ; F Clarke (C Jordan 60), M Alemanno; R Ackermann, L Ludlow (capt), B Morgan (J Clement 60).

Leinster – H Keenan; J Larmour (M Milne 35-36), G Ringrose (capt) (L Turner 73), J Osborne, J O'Brien; R Byrne (H Byrne 51), J Gibson-Park (N McCarthy 56) ; A Porter (M Milne 73), D Sheehan (R Kelleher 51), M Ala’alatoa (C Healy 51); R Molony (B Deeny 73), J Ryan; R Baird (J Conan 56), J van der Flier, C Doris.

Ref: P Brousset (France)