Leinster will have to beat La Rochelle the hard way

Neil Francis

Devin Toner of Leinster is tackled by Sam Simmonds of Exeter Chiefs. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand
Devin Toner of Leinster is tackled by Sam Simmonds of Exeter Chiefs. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Bordeaux Begles in Dublin would have been nice. A suitable reward for a stout performance against the reigning champions in their Sandy Park fortress. Not many people win there. Not many teams win there as convincingly.

The match was up for grabs in the last 15 minutes and yet, in review, you could divine that Leinster had drawn the sap out of Exeter limbs and if the eyes are the mirror of the soul, you could see that all the Exeter players knew that further resistance was futile.

