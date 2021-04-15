Bordeaux Begles in Dublin would have been nice. A suitable reward for a stout performance against the reigning champions in their Sandy Park fortress. Not many people win there. Not many teams win there as convincingly.

The match was up for grabs in the last 15 minutes and yet, in review, you could divine that Leinster had drawn the sap out of Exeter limbs and if the eyes are the mirror of the soul, you could see that all the Exeter players knew that further resistance was futile.

Rob Baxter knew as much in his post-match interview. His team did not play as well as they could, he said – he almost said that they did not play as well as they were allowed. Leinster drained the spirit out of them and the West Country side found it hard to respond when the tempo went up past gas mark nine. The hits came a little harder and far surer than they are used to in the Premiership. The game was over well before the final whistle.

Leinster will have to beat La Rochelle the hard way. The tight head side of the La Rochelle scrum, which consists of Uini Atonio, Will Skelton and Gregory Alldritt, weighs in at 420 kilos, which is the size of a medium thoroughbred horse. The lads in the tight-five can’t run like thoroughbreds but they can drain you at scrum time. Hopefully, it will be like the Munster versus Toulouse game, when there were only two scrums all afternoon.

Alldritt can run like a thoroughbred. So can Victor Vito, his back-row buddy. I get the feeling this match will be decided before the first whistle. Who is the most intelligent coach? It is possible that, down the line, the winning coach will be the new Ireland coach.

What happens between now and Sunday May 2, and maybe beyond, is very important. However, it is important to realise that just because you are winning doesn’t necessarily mean you are right.

Let’s examine one of the great truths in rugby. Props don’t win you championships or competitions. I challenge anyone to name a prop who was the difference between winning and losing a worthwhile competition. All they do is collapse scrums and give away penalties. The ones who don’t, well hang on to them.

Leinster have managed to persuade Michael Alaalatoa to leave the Crusaders and join them. Now I am only speculating, but if I was Michael I would not be coming here for anything less than €200k. There was good business to be done here and that was to try to persuade Oliver Jager, formerly of Blackrock College and not of the Leinster academy, to come home and play for Leinster.

Jager’s heart is set on an All Black cap now instead of an Irish one, but ask them in New Zealand who is the better prop right now, Jager or Alaalatoa?

Jager bided his time and when you are scrummaging against Joe Moody in practice every day, you are bound to get better. They got the wrong prop.

It begs the question as to why Leinster reckoned they needed an additional tight head in the first place. Alaalatoa is a very good player, but why is he flying 15,000kms to be a third-choice tight head for Leinster? The position that Leinster really needed to fill is in the second-row. Scott Fardy’s expected exit will be a fitting seal on yet another superb piece of business for the club.

The Australian has been a really good investment. He was worth every penny they paid for him. The challenge was to get a like for like replacement. Not a Kiwi prop. Fardy was one of the smartest players to wear blue and it was no accident that Leinster chose him to play against Exeter last Saturday.

It looks like Devin Toner will get at least another year from Leinster. It is not so much the Rob Kearney ‘thank you for the magnificent service, here is another year’.

Toner was yet again outstanding in a highly competitive match at the weekend. At 34 he still has what it takes and Leinster, despite their outward generosity, might not be in a position to part with him just yet.

James Ryan, in his short but spectacular career, has managed to accumulate more injuries in three years than Toner has in 16.

Durability is a KPI on a second-row’s CV and DNA. Ross Molony is handy to have around, but is not Heineken Cup knockout standard and the unfortunate Jack Dunne, who broke his leg last week, needed to be playing in the Rainbow Cup in the next month to establish whether he has the credentials for the game at this level.

It is strange to give Thomas Clarkson a senior contract on the same day as Leinster cement him in the position of fourth or maybe fifth-choice tight head.

Every week I get an email from Leinster giving an update on the injury situation and, more depressingly, on the long-term injury situation. Vakh Abdaladze seems to have been on it for decades.

After a long rehab and one match under his belt, he is greeted with the news that a very good NIQ (non-Irish qualified) tight head has been brought in to bolster stocks. Hardly encouraging! Given what was in the press release, I don’t think the Alaalatoa will be the sort of guy young aspiring props will be learning from or receiving tips. Certainly not in the way that Fardy was.

It’s great to have a full roster because they are going to need it in the next month or so. The crock of s***e at the rainbow’s end starts on April 24, when Leinster entertain Munster in the first round of matches. It is envisaged that Caelan Doris and James Ryan will play in this game and possibly Garry Ringrose and Will Connors. The rest will be a shadow side, fighting for space to get in the semi-final 23. Even when Leinster put out a weakened side, Munster will be pushed to beat them because of the scrap for places.

Leinster will marshal their resources here and keep their starting side fresh. No one will be risked in yet another physical encounter with Munster. But where does it end? Say if Leinster do win against La Rochelle? Who plays against Connacht on May 8, or Ulster a week later before a putative Heineken final?

The other thing here is that the Lions squad is announced on May 6. I suspect that Wazza will tell all his Rainbow warriors that none of them are to play in the Rainbow Cup under any circumstances in case of injury. I would also surmise that Rassie will hold a whole series of Springbok training camps and none of the squad selected for those camps will be allowed play in any of the Rainbow matches.

The final of the Rainbow Cup is pencilled in for June 19, which is the week before the Lions are due to play Japan in Murrayfield.

You might think that match might be a little bit frivolous, but with huge Japanese money behind it, that game has a better chance of happening than the entire Test series.

The bottom line here, folks, in a contact sport with a huge premium on the marquee players being match fit and available for the important matches, is that we are not sure why the Rainbow Cup is even happening now.

The reasoning behind it happening in the first place is now null and void. It is seen as a warm up for whom exactly, if the main players are told to rest up? I cannot see Alun-Wyn Jones risking his neck for the Ospreys against the Stormers when there might be instructions from South Africa to take out any Lion who is stupid enough to play in any of those games.

The price of cotton wool might just be going up in this part of the world.