Sport Champions Cup

Saturday 14 December 2019

Leinster vs Northampton: Leo Cullen's side look to continue 100% record as Saints visit the Aviva

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen ahead of the Champions Cup clash with Northampton Saints. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Will Slattery

Will Slattery

Leinster look to maintain their stranglehold on their Champions Cup pool as the Northampton Saints visit the Aviva Stadium. Follow all the action in our live blog.

 

Online Editors

